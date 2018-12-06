Granite City Boys Soccer Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Braden Dickerson’

Braden Dickerson’s senior year reads like the final chapter of an epic saga.

Having played varsity with Granite City since he was a sophomore, Dickerson has contributed to the program in literally every way possible, and capped it all off with a senior season for the record books.

This fall he scored a career-high 10 goals, led the Warriors to their best record since 2008 (9-10-2), and even spent time tending goal when his team needed him to on senior night after their starting goaltender got a red card.

Dickerson said that experience was all part of doing his duty as a teammate and a leader.

“I didn’t really care, as long as I got to play,” he said. “It was a really emotional night.”

When he wasn’t stopping shots, he was an offensive force on the field. His 10 goals were second on the team and accounted for about 25 percent of the Warriors scoring on the season.

Dickerson attributes his success to hard work and extra practice. This year he made it a point to spend extra time practicing his shot.

“I really went out and practiced my shooting,” he said. “It never has been my strength, so I went out and practiced my shots when I could, and I committed to getting better.”

Dickerson improved his shooting under his own volition, putting the time in alone after practice and games.

“It was just me out there working, trying to get better,” he said.

Dickerson’s time as a Warrior has also been perilous at times. During his junior year, he was forced to sit out six weeks because of a concussion he suffered while playing in goal against Collinsville. After making a save, a Collinsville player pounced on the loose ball and kicked it right to Dickerson’s head.

“The next day, as soon as I got to school I got a headache,” he said. “I went to see our trainer and he issued me with a concussion and I was out for six weeks.”

The injury caused Dickerson to miss the rest of the regular season and regionals, which took a huge emotional toll on him.

“I really wanted to play in regionals, and I couldn’t, which was really hard,” Dickerson said.

The road to recovery was even harder, as Dickerson went through a tough rehabilitation process.

“For the first four weeks I couldn’t do anything until I was symptom-free; if I went outside I had to have a hat and sunglasses on,” Dickerson said. “After five weeks I did the protocol tests and just ran and did diving, and after a week I was good to go.”

That setback made the success his senior year all the better. He’s thankful to have been able to have success this year with his fellow seniors.

“Our group of boys this year, we had all played together since freshman year, so we had good chemistry and worked hard together and motivated each other to get better,” Dickerson said.

After four years of making good friends and advancing the program in a winning direction, he has a lot to be thankful for.

“I’m really going to miss the group of guys we had out there,” Dickerson said. “It was fun. We went out there and did what we had to do, but we had fun.”

