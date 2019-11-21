Granite City Boys Soccer Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Ayoba Francis

Although he only spent one year with the Granite City Warriors soccer team, Ayoba Francis certainly created memories both for himself and for fans of the program.

“I liked all of the scoring and making sure my team was happy,” Francis said.

Francis, a forward, finished the season with 19 goals, making him the team’s leading scorer. He scored his first goal in the Warriors’ season opener against O’Fallon on Aug. 26. GCHS lost the game 4-1. The forward had three two-goal games in the 2019 campaign.

He scored twice in a 4-3 win over Belleville West on Sept. 9, in a 3-2 loss to Gibault on Sept. 26 and during a 4-2 victory over Breese Central on Oct. 3. He was also the lone scorer in a trio of 1-0 wins for the Warriors in ‘19, including a 1-0 defeat of Gibault in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional quarterfinals on Oct. 19.

Francis experienced more than one change this year. He went to GCHS for the first time, as he went to high school last year in his home country of Trinidad. When it comes to soccer, he played forward for the first time. In his home country, he played on the other side of the field as a defender.

“It was relatively difficult this year because I had to learn to play a different position,” he said.

Playing soccer in two countries also presented a change.

“It’s totally different,” he said. “The play is faster (than in Trinidad) and the coaches explain more of the game.”

The standout forward said he transitioned well and learned the mechanics of scoring goals.

“My teammates helped me to score,” he said.

The forward wore the Granite City uniform for the last time on Oct. 23 in a 7-0 spanking at the hands of Edwardsville in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional semifinals. The Tigers went on to finish third in the state.

“It was a terrible loss,” Francis said. “But it didn’t stop us.”

The Warriors’ season was not as exciting as Francis’ season; they finished the year with a 6-13-2 mark. The soccer standout will stay in the United States next year. Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College, the University of Missouri-St. Louis, a NCAA Division II school, along with other junior colleges and Division II schools are looking at Francis.

“I want to score as much as I can,” he said of playing in college.

He started playing soccer in Trinidad at age two. Francis doesn’t remember a time when the game was not part of his life. Granite City head coach Ryan Reeves noticed he was a quality player from the first practice.

“I knew after five minutes that he was the best athlete I had on the field,” Reeves said. “We put him out there and moved him around a little bit. I immediately moved him into an attacking position and the rest is history.”

Francis scored 19 goals in 22 games. This made the new addition essential in the wins Granite City recorded.

“He was essential in everything that we did,” Reeves said. “The other teams look at our statistics and they all knew they had to stop him, but he was scoring in almost every game. It didn’t matter whether we were playing Alton, Marquette, Collinsville, or Columbia. He was scoring against the top teams in the area.”

