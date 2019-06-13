Granite City Boys Tennis Players of the Year

× Expand photos by Bill Roseberry Ryan Mihu and Owen Cole

This season, the Granite City boy’s tennis team benefited from one of its greatest duos in recent memory.

Senior Ryan Mihu and junior Owen Cole formed the Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team in 2019 and helped GCHS post a 6-5 team record. It was the first winning season for Granite City boys varsity tennis since 2003.

Individually, Cole is the No. 1 singles players and Mihu was the No. 2 singles player. Both boys also had impressive wins as singles players throughout the season.

The most impressive feat came on May 9 when Cole got a big win over Hillsboro’s No. 1 singles player Joe Mattson after having lost to him earlier in the year.

Cole gives a lot of credit for that win to Warriors head coach Raffi Karibian.

“During the first match, it was my first time playing a big varsity matchup, and it was a big hurdle to overcome,” Cole said. “Coach Karibian helped me with being more consistent with the ball and keeping the ball in more, and with all that extra work, by the second game I was able to overcome what had hindered me in the first one.”

Although the tandem knew that they were going to be counted on for big wins this season, they were a bit startled at how well things played out. This was their first year playing as a doubles team. In the Warriors reaching their 6-5 record, they beat Hillsboro twice, Roxana twice, and Civic Memorial and Collinsville once each.

Even more surprising than their success in 2019 is Mihu’s tennis history; before high school he had never picked up a racquet. He started playing tennis as a freshman and made varsity his first year; he has played all four years.

While his athletic ability played a role in him making varsity at such a young age, Mihu also put in a tremendous amount of work to get the results. Cole said because of his work ethic, Mihu serves as an inspiration for the rest of the team.

“Ryan has been a pretty big role model for most of the kids on the team. Most people on the team start tennis in their sophomore or junior year, so he is a really good role model in the sense that if you put in the time and effort, you’ll get results,” Cole said.

Having had no experience with tennis coming into his freshman year, Mihu never imagined that four years later he would be a leader on the best Warrior tennis team in over a decade.

“It was kind of a surprise, because when I came in my freshman year, I had never picked up a tennis racquet before. I just listened to everything coach had to say and he taught me how to play tennis, and he taught me pretty well,” Mihu said.

Both Cole and Mihu said the best part of this year’s team was the camaraderie with teammates. They attribute their winning record to everyone having each other’s backs and fighting for one another when the going got tough.

“Everyone on the team is really good friends, so the best thing about getting that winning record this year was being able to share it with them,” Cole said.