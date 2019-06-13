Granite City Boys Track Athlete of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Andrew O’Keefe

Most prep athletes dream of ending their high school careers with a state championship. Andrew O’Keefe made that dream come true.

The Granite City senior won the 1,600-meter run at the Class 3A state meet this season to cap his career in grand fashion. He ran 4:13.50 to win the race by nearly 5 seconds. It was a dominant performance.

“It was very gratifying,” O’Keefe said. “Four years of high school all came down to that moment after the finish in 2018, just everything I’ve dealt with in cross country and that made it all worth it.”

He was second in ‘18 by just .08 seconds, getting passed in a photo finish to close the race. O’Keefe was happy with it, but took some of the media coverage of the finish as a slight to him, using it for motivation this season.

“Last year going into the state race, a lot of people weren’t even talking about me,” he said. “Then me having the race of my life, PRing by a lot and almost winning, I was happy. Anyone who was kind of talking trash on me, when before the race didn’t even mention me in the preview, that kind of makes them look stupid that a year later I come back and do what I did. With me being a junior and 16 years old and people really hopping on me and capitalizing off of my mistake (that hurt), but the important thing is I came back a year later and did what I did and I celebrated like I did because of the way people made me feel last year.”

O’Keefe noted the success of Orland Park Sandburg’s Dylan Jacobs since beating him last year. It puts things in perspective.

“That race in 2018, I look back on it now and see Dylan Jacobs has a D-I national championship with Notre Dame in DMR Indoors and he’s doing some crazy things on the track,” he said. “I’m just proud I got to race with him to begin with.”

Now he’s ready to continue growing at Division II Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo. O’Keefe is excited to see what he can do and running in a different altitude.

“Running altitude is a pretty crazy thing,” O’Keefe said. “The lower barometric pressure makes it harder to run, but then it’s such an advantage when you come down. When I get there, I’ll be taking extra iron supplements and other supplements. It’s going to take a month or two to get adjusted, but then over the next five years it will build more. It will get to where I’m just a beast hopefully and my body is super efficient in getting oxygen and using the oxygen it has. Hopefully that turns into some great racing in college.”

And he hopes what he does motivates a once great athletic community, helping raise its confidence to previous form. O’Keefe is the first state champion in track for GCHS since Brad Hiles won the discus in 1973.

“I’m proof that it can be,” he said. “I don’t think I’m that special talent-wise, maybe some genetics helped out, but one big thing is to not give up. I worked pretty hard these last four years consistently and it comes together if you stick with it. We’ve got great coaches that will get you to where you need to be if you put in the work.

“Nothing has changed, maybe some attitudes, but we just need to find someone to snap athletes out of that mindset that we’re not as good as other schools.”

