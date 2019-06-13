Granite City Boys Volleyball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Colin Sander

When he was a little boy growing up in Tennessee, Nebraska and Missouri, Colin Sander had dreams of playing basketball.

But all of that changed when he started playing volleyball his freshman year at Granite City High School.

“I liked it,” Sander said. “I thought it would be something else I could do. Over the time that year, I thought I was pretty good at this.”

Sander went on to turn in an outstanding career with the Granite City boys volleyball team. He earned three varsity letters and received an all-Southwestern Conference award. This spring, he helped the Warriors finish with their first winning season since 2009 by recording a career-high 114 kills.

Sander said assistant coach Ginger Harrison has been helpful to him during his career.

“She has done so much for me for four years,” the senior said. “She has helped me out so much. She’s one of the main reasons I’ve graduated.”

Sander moved to Granite City in 2010. He had lived in Knob Noster, Mo., 70 miles east of Kansas City.

“I was kind of sad because Knob Noster is beautiful,” said Sander, whose father works in the Air Force. “You got to go out there and drive to see it. (Granite City) is great because it’s a better opportunity for my parents. It’s a better place to live than all of the way out there where you have to drive 10 miles to see your friends.”

After playing with the junior varsity team freshman year, Sander earned a varsity spot as a sophomore and finished with 35 kills and 40 blocks to earn third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors. The next year, he had 71 kills and 39 blocks.

This spring, Sander helped the Warriors finish 15-11. The 15 wins marked a school record for Granite City, which started its volleyball program in 2008.

The Warriors, who won 10 matches last year, clinched a winning season by beating Ritenour in three games on May 6. Sander finished with a season-high 13 kills in that contest.

“I knew we were going to have a good season, but I didn’t think that we were going to be that good,” said Sander, who also played with the Illinois Heat club volleyball team in Belleville during the offseason.

Sander was part of a senior group that included Nick Grote, Tony Harold, Tyler McCauley, Brian Velasquez and Sam Shelton. The seniors played their final prep volleyball match on May 21, when the Warriors lost to Belleville East in two games in the Granite City Regional semifinals.

Still, Sander was thrilled that he got to wrap up his volleyball career with a winning team.

“(Granite City head coach Justin Warren) said it was the best season we ever had and it’s going to be hard to beat it,” said Sander, who plans to attend Eastern Illinois University this fall. “We worked really well together. It’s a great accomplishment.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter