Granite City Football Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Freddy Edwards

Freddy Edwards was in the fourth grade when the Granite City Warriors advanced to the football playoffs in 2011.

That marked the fourth time the program had qualified for the playoffs in its history. Make that 5 now after Edwards and the Warriors earned a spot in the Class 7A postseason this year. Unfortunately, they lost 49-0 to Batavia to finish 5-5. It was their first season at .500 or better since ‘11.

Edwards was the junior quarterback on the team, and it’s something he’ll never forget.

“I never thought I’d feel that feeling,” he said of qualifying for the playoffs. “When they called our name, it was breathtaking. It was the highlight of my high school career.”

He was a big reason why GCHS was so successful, throwing for 1,176 yards, 12 touchdowns and just 1 interception. He also rushed for 1,484 yards and 19 TDs. Edwards gained a whopping 9.6 yards per carry on the ground.

It came on the heels of him missing the majority of his sophomore season after suffering a shoulder injury.

“Missing most of my sophomore year was a big deficit for me and my family,” Edwards said. “Coming back as a junior and how anxious I was to get back on the field after all the rehab I did, it paid off. Going out there and being able to lead my team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 is a special thing.”

The first game of the season in Jerseyville was a little nerve-racking for Edwards. He was hungry to get back on the gridiron.

“I wasn’t in great shape in that first game with Jerseyville; I was tired going into the half,” he said. “Coach (Brad) Hasquin and I had a talk and it was me not conditioning during baseball season and me being anxious to play. The game ended the way we wanted it to, but I just needed to slow it down a little bit.”

It ended in a 42-6 victory for GCHS and Edwards had 2 passing TDs and 3 rushing scores.

Other wins for Granite City in 2018 came against Carnahan, Collinsville, Mater Dei and Galesburg.

Polishing his passing game was important to Edwards. He works to be a more well-rounded player.

“My freshman year, a lot of people labeled me as a runner and I didn’t like that,” Edwards said. “During my injury, in my head I was thinking, ‘I have to become more of a passer and get my teammates more involved.’ My junior year that was what I was mainly focused on: throwing the ball, getting my teammates involved and moving the ball on both sides of the field. I think I did a pretty good job with that and I had the receivers to do it.”

And with one season left in Granite City, he wants to keep progressing as a player, keep improving the Warriors as a program and get back to the playoffs.

Edwards is also getting plenty of attention from colleges. He’s allowing the process to play out and when he finds what fits on a visit, he’ll make his announcement.

A baseball player for the Warriors too, Edwards said his collegiate future is an easy prediction.

“I’m all in on football, no baseball,” he said. “I’m 100 percent football.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter