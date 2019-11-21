Granite City Football Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Keyon White

As a senior under a new coaching regime and playing alongside a slew of underclassmen, Keyon White was a jack-of-all-trades for the Granite City Warriors.

“On the sidelines, I had two jerseys because I played so many positions,” White said. “I played right tackle, right guard, left guard, left tackle, but I also played wide receiver when they needed me and I played linebacker. I wanted to be able to play any position they put me in and the offensive line is where we really needed help. Our O-line was so young, I was the only senior, everyone else was freshmen and sophomores. I’d do anything to help our team win.”

Unfortunately, there weren’t a lot of wins for the Warriors in 2019, going 3-6. GCHS was 5-5 in ‘18 and lost in the opening round of the Class 7A postseason.

White said that experience of getting into the playoffs really helped his game.

“Last year going to the playoffs was really cool,” White said. “The seniors we had were so into it and focused. They got me more into it. I was the starting center and it helped get me prepared to help us get to the playoffs. I wish we could have gone further.”

With the influx of underclassmen this year, White found himself in a new leadership role, which he embraced.

“I had to become a big leader because when the seniors got discouraged, I felt like I had to be the one to keep their heads up,” he said. “I tried to keep the energy up on and off the field and made sure the underclassmen were doing well.”

White ended up third on the team in total tackles with 44. He had 20 solos and 24 assists and logged 4 tackles for loss.

His most exciting play came during a 76-0 win over Carnahan in Week 4 of the season, Granite City’s first of the year. He hauled in a 50-yard reception, and it’s not something he’ll forget.

“I ran a corner route, got wide open and I just caught it,” he said. “It was so much fun and exciting. I wish I could have gotten in the end zone, but it was still fun.”

Even though he enjoyed lining up at receiver, when posed the question of what is more enjoyable, offense or defense, White is all about the physical side.

“I like playing defense. I like being the dog,” he said. “On defense you’ve got to be a dog, there’s none of that soft pitty-pat stuff. Defense has got to be the best.”

White is hoping to continue his football career in college and has talked to a few schools, but nothing is set yet. He’d like to get his business degree and be a real estate agent.

But before he looked to the future, he reflected on the past and his time playing football for the Warriors.

“I’ll miss everything about Granite City, the school, the teachers who love me. I love Mr. (Daren) DePew,” White said. “I’ll miss the coaches, the students, my little brother Kayshawn. I love playing with my little brother. I wish I had another year with him. I’m going to miss the team really. We’re a family and I love every last one of them. I’d kill for them … well not literally … but they know what’s up.”

