Granite City Girls Basketball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Abby Reeves

With a minute left in the Granite City Warriors’ Class 4A O’Fallon Regional quarterfinal game against Collinsville on Feb. 11, senior Abby Reeves hugged coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers as she was returning to the bench.

It was not only Reeves’ final prep basketball game, it was the last time she would be playing under Sykes-Rogers after seven years.

“I definitely did expect to get pulled off in that last game, but when I got off, she was crying and I was crying,” Reeves said. “I gave her a hug and it was very sad knowing that was the last time I ever was going to play basketball again.”

After a year off, Reeves returned to the Granite City girls basketball team this winter and turned in a strong senior season, leading the Warriors in assists (60) and steals (32) and finishing second in scoring at 5.6 points per game.

“She was the leader of our team and she was our leading assist person,” Sykes-Rogers said. “She pretty much created a lot of our offense. I love the fact of how hard she worked.”

Reeves also helped the Warriors finish with four victories, doubling their win total of two from last year. Granite City got off to an 0-13 start.

“We knew that since we were a young team, and a lot of the players aren’t just basketball players,” said Reeves, the only senior on the team. “We’re either soccer or softball players. We all come together to play a sport, which is basketball. Knowing that we’re not the best team out there, we go out there and have fun, no matter what.”

Reeves played varsity with the Warriors in her freshman and sophomore seasons before taking her junior season off to concentrate on soccer.

“I really regretted not playing my junior year,” Reeves said. “I loved being around all of the girls. The coaches were my favorite people. So I wanted to come back and play again.”

Reeves scored in double figures four times this season. Her best performance came on Feb. 8, when she scored 14 points, including the game-winning basket with 56 seconds left in a 33-31 home victory against Gateway Legacy Christian Academy.

“That was a really close game,” Reeves said. “When I scored that, that was amazing. We were all so excited.”

Reeves said she was happy to play another season with Sykes-Rogers, who has been coaching the GCHS program for five years.

“She has meant so much to me,” the senior said. “She taught me everything about basketball. There has been no other coach that’s been there for me since the beginning. She taught me to shoot the ball right.”

Reeves, who plans to play soccer at the University of Missouri-St. Louis next year, began playing basketball in sixth grade. She played under Sykes-Rogers for three years in middle school.

“She was a little guard who loved basketball and loved sports in general,” Sykes-Rogers said. “I love to watch kids enjoy sports and enjoy the competitiveness of it, and get angry when things aren’t going your way and get happy when things do go your way. That’s something that a competitor does and Abby is a competitor in all of the places. As soon as she steps on the floor, she’s the most competitive person out there.”

