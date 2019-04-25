Granite City Girls Bowler of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Serena Head

Melanie Williams was glad to have Serena Head on her Granite City girls bowling team for two years.

“She has improved each year,” the seventh-year coach said. “She’s pretty good about getting the team up.”

Head, a senior, averaged a career-best 100 in six tournaments and six regular season matches this season. Her strong effort in the lanes and vocal leadership helped her win the team’s Impact Bowler award for the 2019 season.

“Everything was good,” Head said. “I did bowling since I was in my junior year. It was my second year (with the Granite City bowling team) since I moved out here three years ago. It’s been very fun for me.”

Head transferred to GCHS from California in her sophomore year. When she was living on the West Coast, Head played basketball and volleyball and competed in cheerleading.

Head said she was influenced by her parents to try out for the GCHS bowling team in her junior year.

“I didn’t know bowling was an option here (at Granite City), so I wanted to do that,” she said.

The senior said the best highlight of her two-year prep bowling career was going on the road and competing in tournaments and matches in cities such as Springfield and Herrin.

“It’s the funnest sport,” Head said. “Seeing all around Illinois was a first for me, and I have never been to other places.”

Head was part of a Granite City girls bowling team that also had junior Mikayla Westbrook, senior Jessica Carter and sophomore Abagale Wallace. The Warriors’ season ended with a 14th-place finish at the Collinsville Regional on Feb. 4. They didn’t have any sectional qualifiers.

“We all had our talks and we all had our encouragement,” Head said. “Even though we didn’t do cheers, we were all encouraging each other to do well. We would all have our pep talks and say we can do it. We can make it to 100 or try to make it to 200 or get a nice group score of 600.”

Head said she enjoyed bowling in her favorite black headband.

“The headband has always been there,” she said. “Over the winter, my ears are cold, so I would keep it on. I wear a headband to keep my hair in place and keep it better.”

Head’s two-year bowling career ended with a six-game score of 567 at the Collinsville Regional, 52 pins better than last year’s regional at Bowl Haven in Alton.

“It was very shocking to realize that it was going to be my last year,” Head said. “I’ve only been here for two years, and they were really short.”

Head will attend Southwestern Illinois College next year. She said she plans to visit the GCHS bowling team in her spare time.

“I even told my coach to let me know if you want me to come back and teach them how to do stuff,” Head said. “I can show up randomly during practices. I could probably practice during my college years.”

