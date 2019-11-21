Granite City Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Chessy Nikonowicz

Granite City senior Chessy Nikonowicz was all smiles when she stepped into box 26 at the Class 3A girls state cross country meet on Nov. 9 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

She not only was making her first state meet appearance, she also became the first Granite City girl since 1985 to race in Peoria.

“Incredible,” Nikonowicz said. “I’m the first girl to go in 34 years.”

Nikonowicz’s trip to state was a good ending to a senior season that included a victory at the Collinsville Invitational and a career-high eight medals.

“The season has been something really different,” Nikonowicz said. “Coming into it, I was scared and worried, but being the first girl to go (to state since 1985) was something so big to me. So it meant so much to be able to get to that line and to finally be there was the perfect way to end my season.”

A year ago, Nikonowicz came up five places short of qualifying for Peoria as she finished 33rd in the Quincy Sectional.

On Nov. 2, the senior clinched a state berth by finishing 17th with an 18:49 at the Normal Community Sectional at Maxwell Park. The top seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to Peoria.

“I just wanted to wait until the last possible second to find out because I want to be with my team and I want everybody to be there,” Nikonowicz said. “I didn’t want to know until I was with everyone because it would have been such a big thing.

The moment I found out, I didn’t know what to do. I was so happy and excited and I didn’t know where to go or what to do with that.”

Nikonowicz finished 105th with an 18:23 at state. She got support from her family members and most of her teammates.

“I couldn’t believe that my team would drive up that far just to watch me run and support me,” Nikonowicz said. “It’s an incredible amount of love.”

Nikonowicz began her senior year with a seventh-place finish at the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 7. It was her first medal at the Granite City meet.

“It was a really big goal of mine to get that medal,” Nikonowicz said.

Nikonowicz competed in 47 races during her four-year cross country career. Last year, she became the first GCHS girl since 2000 to win a race after placing first in the Collinsville Invitational. She also competed in sectionals all four years.

The senior said she couldn’t believe her career came to an end at state.

“It’s pretty crazy to me,” she said.

Nikonowicz led a GCHS team that included senior Patty Lahey, juniors Claire Sykes and Lacey Kunz, sophomores Shannon Roustio and Lillian Harris and freshman Lauryn Fenoglio. The Warriors won the Collinsville and Alton Invitationals.

“They’re a really strong group of girls,” Nikonowicz said. “They’re an incredible group, they have all of this heart and motivation and they have every single thing it takes. I can’t wait to see what they can do (next year).”

