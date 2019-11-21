Granite City Girls Golf Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Caroline Reynolds

Caroline Reynolds saved the best for last on Oct. 14 at the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.

The Granite City senior wrapped up her prep golf career by sinking a seven-foot putt on the par-5, No. 9 hole, the final hole of the tournament. It was the only par she shot at sectionals.

“It’s always nice to make a par,” Reynolds said.

The trip to sectionals was the biggest highlight of Reynolds’ fourth and final season with the GCHS girls golf team. She made her first sectional appearance after coming up three strokes shy last year.

“Finally being able to go to sectionals was a dream come true because it was my goal for this year,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds shot a 90 at the Mascoutah Regional on Oct. 10 to qualify for sectionals as an individual. She became the eighth golfer in program history to get past regionals.

“I was nervous the whole time,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t want to look at the scoreboard, so (Granite City coach Karen) Greenwald checked up on them every couple of minutes. I said, ‘I’m not going to believe it until I hear my name called.’ They called my sister’s name (Layla) by accident instead of mine. It was one of those moments where it really happened.”

Reynolds shot a 107 at sectionals. She said she was determined to finish strong on the last hole after struggling much of the day.

“I wanted to get a birdie the whole time because I’ve always gotten a couple every season,” the senior said. “This season, I wasn’t having it. My goal was to get a birdie at sectionals, but ending it with a par was just as great, especially having such a rough score.”

Greenwald said she was thrilled to see Reynolds qualify for sectionals in her final year as coach. She plans to retire after the school year.

“It’s an honor and privilege because Caroline advanced and she’s been working hard all year,” Greenwald said. “Between her and (junior) Lexi (Schmidtke), they kind of switched off 1 and 2 all year. Lexi didn’t shoot well at regionals and Caroline did, so I was happy to advance one on my last season.”

Reynolds was one of two seniors on the GCHS girls golf team. She joined the program her freshman year.

Last year, Reynolds earned the first medal of her prep golf career at the Madison County tournament after placing 10th in the large-school division.

“I say it’s one of the best programs I have ever been in, not even just being on a team or playing golf, but just meeting all of the people,” Reynolds said. “I have friends from different communities.”

Reynolds first started golfing when she was 6 years old at the First Tee Driving Range in St. Louis. When she was in eighth grade, she participated in a Granite City golf camp, where she first met Greenwald.

Reynolds credits her parents for keeping her interested in golf.

“When I was younger, I did the First Tee and I hated going,” she said. “I didn’t want to go. I’d try to find every excuse not to. Now, I’m like, ‘Today is so great to golf and I wished I could have gone.’ Having them there to encourage me and force me to go when I was younger got it snowballing.”

