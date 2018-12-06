Granite City Girls Golfer of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Payton Reeves

An hour after shooting a 102 at the Class AA Collinsville Regional on Oct. 3 at Arlington Golf Course, Granite City senior Payton Reeves was sitting in the meeting room looking at the scoreboard, hoping she would get a chance to play in sectionals for the first time.

Unfortunately, Reeves’ season and two-year prep golf career came to an end as she came up five strokes short of a trip to the Champaign Central Sectional.

“At that time, I wasn’t very confident in me getting out, but it’s always good to have a little hope,” Reeves said.

Still, Reeves was thrilled with the way she played this season. She was the Warriors’ No. 1 golfer with an average of 50 in dual-match play and a 101 in tournament play.

“I wasn’t happy with the way I played in regionals, but other than that, I really think I’ve improved from last season, so that’s the positive that I want to take out of it,” Reeves said.

Reeves was the only senior on a GCHS girls golf team that lost four-time sectional qualifier Megan Keel to graduation. Other players included juniors Caroline Reynolds and Mackenzie Torres, sophomores Lexi Schmidtke and Layla Reynolds and freshman Abigail Suess.

“I really enjoyed spending time with the girls and I thought it was a really cool experience to be on top and be the senior,” Reeves said. “Being in Megan’s spot, there were tough shoes to fill, but I thought I did pretty well for it.”

Reeves joined the GCHS girls golf program last fall. She said head coach Karen Greenwald and her father, Ryan — the head coach of the GCHS boys soccer team — influenced her to give golf a shot.

“I’m really happy that I had them to go with me in this journey,” Reeves said.

Reeves’ junior season came to a disappointing end at the O’Fallon Regional. She shot a 113, but her score was disqualified.

“Just being new to the rules of golf, I picked up (a golf ball) when I shouldn’t have,” Reeves said. “I started playing two months prior to the season, so I didn’t really know the rules or anything. I didn’t know my score would be disqualified if I would have picked up my ball. If I would have known that, I wouldn’t have done that.”

At the Collinsville Regional, Reeves shot a 54 on the front nine and a 48 on the back. The senior said she was just happy she wasn’t disqualified at regionals again.

“It was a rough end to the season last season, but I picked it up at a pretty good spot this season,” she said.

A week before regionals, Reeves shot a season-best 93 at the Gary Bair Tournament at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

“I birdied the first hole and I felt like it was going to be a great day and I had a good feeling about it,” she said. “I was really happy with the way I performed in that tournament.”

