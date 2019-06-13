Granite City Girls Soccer Players of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Emma Dutko and Abby Reeves

After falling 2-0 to O’Fallon on April 19, the Granite City girls soccer team dropped to 4-5-3, making it the first time since 2016 it went under the .500 mark.

Team captains Emma Dutko and Abby Reeves didn’t panic.

“We knew something wasn’t working and we had to figure it out,” Dutko said. “It was back to the drawing board to see what we could do better.”

The seniors made sure the Warriors weren’t going to finish with a losing season. Granite City won eight straight matches — including a championship at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa — and went on to finish 12-6-3, its sixth straight winning season.

“I think we had a pretty solid season,” Dutko said.

But Dutko and Reeves were disappointed their prep soccer careers came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Edwardsville in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional finals on May 17. Dutko and Reeves were part of a senior group that included Kenzie Hawkins, Analise Sampson, Payton Reeves, Olivia Brinker, Ashley Portell and Megan Jones.

“It was really sad,” Reeves said. “It was really hard spending four years with all of the girls and knowing that was the last moment you’re going to have with all of them.”

Dutko turned in another strong season as the Warriors’ midfielder, finishing with six goals and one assist and earning all-state honors for the first time.

Dutko, who was named all-sectional last year, credits her teammates for her all-state award.

“You play for them,” she said. “You depend on each other and you fight for one another. That’s all you can do. We enjoy the game and we all love it.”

Reeves led a strong defensive group that posted 9 shutouts and gave up just 22 goals.

“We were a pretty solid backline,” Reeves said. “We had Anna Stearns, who had the speed back there, we had Analise Sampson on the wing and Emma VanBuskirk was a feisty girl. Our keepers (Olivia Brinker and Rebecca Loftus) did a great job this season.”

Reeves was coming off a solid basketball season last winter. She was among the team leaders in assists, steals and scoring.

“From basketball to soccer, I was definitely in shape a lot more than I used to be,” Reeves said.

Dutko and Reeves were team captains for the second straight year. Last year, they shared captain duties with Bailey Whitehead, who graduated in ‘18.

“(Granite City coach Kenny Prazma) told me that I was going to be a captain and he was trying to decide on if he’s going to have two or three (captains),” Reeves said. “I definitely said that Emma deserved to be a captain. She was always there for the team when we needed her.”

Dutko said she enjoyed sharing captain duties with Reeves. The two started playing together when they were 10 years old with the Scott Gallagher select soccer team. Next year, Dutko and Reeves will be playing college soccer at SIUE and the University of Missouri-St. Louis, respectively.

“We always got along,” Dutko said. “We shared the same passion for the sport and we want to do what’s best for the team, so it all worked out.”

