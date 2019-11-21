Granite City Girls Tennis Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Emma VanBuskirk

After playing soccer for a long time, Emma VanBuskirk decided to try something new during her freshman year at Granite City High School — tennis.

It turned out to be a good decision for VanBuskirk. She enjoyed an outstanding four-year career that included four varsity letters and a sectional tournament victory.

“She’s very competitive, so I knew she would try really hard at it and succeed,” said Angela VanBuskirk, Emma’s mother. “It was fun to see her play something a little bit different than soccer.”

Emma VanBuskirk turned in another strong season with the Warriors’ girls tennis team this fall. The GCHS senior had several victories in No. 1 singles, including a huge two-set victory over Belleville West on Sept. 10 at home. She also played No. 1 doubles with three partners.

“This was probably my favorite season,” VanBuskirk said. “I loved it.”

But VanBuskirk is disappointed her prep tennis career is over. She plans to play soccer at McKendree University next year.

“It was so sad that I’ll never play with those girls again,” said VanBuskirk, who has been playing soccer since fifth grade. “I’m going to keep playing around with tennis, but I’m not going to go to college for tennis or anything.”

VanBuskirk’s career ended on Oct. 18 with a two-set loss to Belleville West’s Bella Kreher in a first-round match at the Edwardsville Sectional at Liberty Middle School.

The month before, she pulled off a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Belleville West’s Kaitlyn Fiedler in a No. 1 singles match. Fiedler went on to qualify for state in doubles with her twin sister, Taylor.

“It was two and a half hours long,” VanBuskirk said. “It was the longest match I’ve have ever played and it was the first time a (Granite City) girl singles player beat a Belleville West girl in over 30 years.”

VanBuskirk led a Granite City team that had 20 girls; 5 of them were seniors. The Warriors had 12 players in VanBuskirk’s freshman year.

“When I started my freshman year, there was a handful of girls,” VanBuskirk said. “But as the years went on, more and more girls joined. I tried to get any athletic girl who wanted to play tennis. When I first played tennis, I had never played before.”

When she was a freshman, VanBuskirk became the second family member to play tennis at GCHS. Her grandfather, John, played for the Warriors’ boys tennis team in the late 1960s.

VanBuskirk was influenced by Olivia Brinker — who graduated in May — to try out for the team in the 2016 season. Brinker was VanBuskirk’s doubles partner for three years.

“She came to me and asked if I wanted to play tennis because she didn’t play her freshman year,” VanBuskirk said.

VanBuskirk was the only freshman on varsity. Her biggest highlight was pulling off a two-set, first-round victory over Alton’s Sami Clayton in the Belleville East Sectional. She’s the last GCHS player to win a sectional match.

“It shocked me for sure, but that was fun,” VanBuskirk said.

The senior said she enjoyed playing all four years with Linda Ames, who wrapped up her 18th season as GCHS girls tennis coach.

“She’s my favorite coach I’ve had,” VanBuskirk said. “She’s so fun to be around. She doesn’t take it super seriously, which makes it a lot more fun for the girls. She knows that we try. As long as we have fun, she’s OK with it.”

