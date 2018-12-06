Granite City Girls Tennis Players of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Emma VanBuskirk and Olivia Brinker

Olivia Brinker and Emma VanBuskirk had a pair of reasons to be thrilled when they joined the Granite City girls tennis team three years ago.

They not only won varsity spots, they also were chosen as doubles partners.

“I decided that I wanted to start playing tennis,” Brinker said. “Then I asked Emma if she wanted to play. She followed through with it.”

Brinker and VanBuskirk’s three-year run as double partners came to an end on Oct. 12, when they lost to sisters Cali and Mackenzie Giertz of Alton in two sets in a first-round match of the Belleville East Sectional at KingsPoint in Belleville. Brinker, a senior, played her last match of her three-year prep tennis career.

“She’s been so much fun to play with,” said VanBuskirk, a junior. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without her next year.”

This fall, Brinker and VanBuskirk were the top players of a Granite City girls tennis team that had several victories, including ones against Roxana and Metro East Lutheran. Brinker and VanBuskirk were the top two singles players and played at No. 1 doubles.

“It’s probably the best season we ever had,” VanBuskirk said. “I feel like we played as a team more. We were so close to each other.”

Brinker, who earned a third-team all-Southwestern Conference award in singles last year, said she and VanBuskirk were looking forward to playing another year as doubles partners this fall.

“I trained a little bit over the summer just by myself at the park,” the senior said. “Emma and I went out there a few times in practice. Her grandpa (John) was a big help to both of us.”

Brinker was part of a senior class that included Ashley Portell, Serena Vanesler and Payal Patel. She said she’s going to miss playing with the GCHS girls tennis program.

“I wished I could have played my freshman year and maybe even before that,” Brinker said.

When VanBuskirk joined the girls tennis team in the ‘16 season, she was the only freshman on varsity. She picked up a first-round victory in the Belleville East Sectional, beating Alton’s Sami Clayton in two sets.

VanBuskirk said her game has improved a lot from her freshman season.

“When I came here in my freshman year, I really didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. “As my junior year came, I know what I’m doing more and Mrs. (Granite City head coach Linda) Ames helped that.”

Next year, VanBuskirk will lead a team of returning players such as juniors Rebecca Loftus, Jaedyn Black and Natalie Panagos.

“I like the group of seniors next year that we’re going to have,” VanBuskirk said. “I look forward to spending it with them.”

Brinker and VanBuskirk also are teammates on the Granite City girls soccer team. Last spring, they helped the Warriors win 13 matches.

