Granite City Girls Track Athlete of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Toni Rush

Toni Rush was at the starting blocks in lane 3 in the 100-meter dash at the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional on May 9 with her right quad in pain.

But the Granite City senior was still determined to qualify for the state meet for the fourth year in a row.

“All I asked God is for me to qualify,” she said.

Rush’s prayers were answered.

Rush became the first Granite City athlete in 22 years to qualify for state for the fourth time after finishing third with a state-qualifying time of 12.43 seconds. Stephanie Brandt was the last one to accomplish that feat, competing in state in the discus from 1994-97 and earning all-state honors in each of those years.

“I was happy that I qualified,” Rush said. “Of course, anybody would be happy. But I did not run the time I was supposed to and I felt down. I didn’t beat myself up, but it was something I felt I could have done better.”

Rush’s prep track career ended after finishing sixth in her heat in the 100 preliminaries at the Class 3A state meet in Charleston. She also suffered another injury.

“I got out of the blocks and my knee and my whole right leg gave out,” Rush said. “I cried. It took me a couple of weeks (to get over it). I beat myself up at the hotel and I was just crying. I felt like my whole world was crushed.”

But Rush was thrilled that she wrapped up an outstanding track career that included four trips to state and two all-state medals. She helped the 800-meter relay team place fourth during her freshman year and the 400 quartet come in sixth the next year.

“Being able to run track in all of my four years and going to state has really opened up my eyes,” Rush said. “It’s just amazing for me to let everybody know that, ‘OK, I can do it.’”

Rush suffered her quad injury while competing in the high jump in an early season meet in late March.

The senior reinjured her quad after competing in the 4x200 at the Madison County large-school meet on April 23 at Triad High School and her hopes of competing in sectionals were in jeopardy.

“I was really concerned about that because it felt like it was tearing and pulling a little bit and it was burning so bad,” Rush said. “So when I went up to the trainer, he said he didn’t think I would be able to do it. He said I had to limit to just one or two events, and my heart was crushed. He said I wouldn’t be able to get back 100 percent. He said it probably would be 75, maybe 70. I knew it was over.”

At sectionals, Rush was one of five athletes who qualified for state in the 100. She finished second in her heat.

“My coach didn’t even want me to run at sectionals, but it was my senior year,” Rush said. “I had to go to state for the fourth time.”

Rush will continue her track career at Alabama A&M University, an NCAA Division I school in Normal, Ala., outside Huntsville. She said she will miss Granite City.

“Granite City will always be a part of my heart,” Rush said. “I’ll never let them go.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter