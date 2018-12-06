Granite City Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Lydia Sheridan

The Granite City Warriors girls’ volleyball team had little to show for in the way of wins last fall.

But senior captain Lydia Sheridan sure experienced some winning memories in her final year with the Warriors.

“It was a really cool experience,” Sheridan said of wearing the captain hat. “Just being able to teach the girls my skills and hearing the coach telling me things to say to them. It made me feel really good about myself to be able to help the other girls younger than me.”

In addition, the whole Warrior experience also taught the senior the meaning of passion for your chosen sport.

“I just love the whole program,” she said. “It’s one of the best things ever. I’m so excited every year for tryouts and to be able to play with my favorite people. I’d love to be able to play in college, but I’m not really sure yet.”

Sheridan, an outside hitter, recorded 50 kills and 26 aces in her final season at Granite City.

“I worked really hard this year,” Sheridan said. “I was so happy to help the girls out in being the captain. Even though our record doesn’t say it, we played really well.”

The Warriors struggled to a 3-26 record in 2018.

“It was really about trying to keep the girls’ confidence up,” Sheridan said. “We kept getting negative, and we needed to stay positive. We had to work as a team to get better.”

One of the Warriors’ wins came over Riverview Gardens on Oct. 3. It was senior night and Sheridan finished with five kills and four aces.

“I was just so happy that I got to win on senior night, to be with all of the girls, and just celebrate together,” Sheridan said.

The outside hitter spent two years at the junior varsity level before moving up to varsity her junior year. She had a pretty familiar varsity role model in her first season with the program. Sheridan’s sister, Madeline Sheridan, a 2017 graduate of GCHS, played with her for two seasons. She said she always looked up to her sister and learned the timing of the spike from her.

The two-year varsity starter played under coach Ginger Harrison in her first three years with the program and was led by Brittany Spotanski — the Warriors’ new coach — last season. Sheridan said being led by Harrison was “super cool” and that she played the role of a mother figure in those years, and Spotanski did the exact same thing.

Sheridan experienced more than just a change in coaches in her final season with the Warriors. She also went through a position change, as she switched from middle hitter to outside hitter.

“I really liked the outside more because it felt like I got more hits outside than in the middle,” Sheridan said.

This meant adjustments.

“My rotation changed,” Sheridan said. “I didn’t know it really well, but Brittany (Spotanski) helped me.”

