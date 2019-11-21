Granite City Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Sydney McReynolds

Consistency, positivity, and reliability made Sydney McReynolds a valuable member of the Granite City girls volleyball squad.

A two-sport star who has played second base in softball in the spring, McReynolds is known for her hard work and positive attitude, making her a favorite of teammates and coaches. McReynolds will be graduating from GCHS in December, so she will not play softball as a senior.

“I might not be the best player on the court, but I have the best attitude,” she said. “You can always out-skill somebody, but you can’t outplay somebody all the time.”

In her four years of playing volleyball — the last two as a member of varsity — she has embodied the concept of the perfect teammate, bringing positive energy and a hard-work ethic to every game and practice.

“I just feel no matter what, it’s always better to be positive and encouraging, and that is what I try to bring to the team,” she said.

McReynolds’ energy and dedication to the team helped earn her all-tournament honors at the Granite City Fall Volleyball Classic in her junior year in 2018.

As a libero, McReynolds has been a defensive specialist for the Warriors volleyball the last 2 seasons, collecting 451 digs over the course of her junior and senior seasons.

During that time, she has been an important veteran presence for a program that has struggled in the standings. In the last two years, GCHS has compiled just 8 wins, finishing 3-26 in 2018 and 5-24 this season.

Despite the hardships, the Warriors have maintained a tight-knit group of seniors that left their mark on one another. McReynolds points out that she and her teammates stuck with each other in thick and thin, and the memories and lessons from playing volleyball will remain with them forever.

“Morgan (Jarman) and Gabby (Shelton), I have known them since my freshman year and I guess having that bond for all four years made this year a great year,” McReynolds said.

Those three seniors, along with Skylar Boone, used what resources they had to make the best of an otherwise difficult year.

“We don’t really have those big blockers to block the balls, but I have a knack for getting the pass up and getting a setup for the team,” McReynolds said. “We could always count on Gabby to get those scrappy hits. And Morgan was really good at getting a tight hit around the net. Our senior game was special because it really hit home that it was finally the end of volleyball and meeting my favorite people every day at practice and games.”

Aside from her teammates, McReynolds says she owes a lot to her coaches and family for making her the athlete she has become.

“I really would like to thank Ginger Harrison, our coach (for her freshman and sophomore years), and my mom for pushing me to be the best,” she said. “And my dad for always cheering me on.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter