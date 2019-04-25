Granite City Hockey Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Mason Roehr

Mason Roehr is the product of some of the finest hockey training the St. Louis area has to offer. That, and some good genes. The combination of those elements has helped Roehr establish himself as a major presence both on the ice and in the locker room.

Checking in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds in only his second season of prep hockey, Roehr scored a combined 55 goals and 21 assists playing both JV and varsity hockey (24 goals, 12 assists varsity) for the Granite City Warriors. He is the captain of the JV team and the assistant captain of the varsity team.

Roehr is a meat-and-potatoes type of goal scorer, getting most of his points by being a big presence in front of the opponent’s net.

“Of all of those goals, most of them I score from in front of the net, like working through rebounds and I had a few breakaways. Lots of hardworking goals,” he said. “That is how I have always been, pee-wee on up, standing in front of the net, putting in rebounds, just screening the goalie and getting tips.”

Roehr already establishing himself as an integral part of Warrior hockey is no surprise with his background in the sport. Roehr started skating when he was three years old, attending stick and puck sessions at area ice rinks. When he was six, he started playing mini-mite hockey for the Twin Bridges Hockey Club, and from there his youth hockey experience was an upward trajectory.

When he reached pee-wee age (11- to 12-year-olds), he earned a chance to play with the Chesterfield Central States League team, which was coached by ex-St. Louis Blue Jamie Rivers. Roehr says that experience helped shape his understanding of the way hockey should be played.

“(Good coaches) teach you the right way to play hockey; physical, with proper techniques, the proper way to forecheck, backcheck and just the overall game itself,” Roehr said. “They are very good at teaching how things are done and how to fine-tune your game.”

Roehr hopes to translate what he has learned while playing with some of the most elite hockey programs in the area to his time at Granite City.

“(My youth coaches) taught me how to run a system, how to run a powerplay, a forecheck … those guys taught me all that, so now I can explain it to other kids in Granite City,” Roehr said.

This winter, Granite City finished 13-7-1, its second winning season in a row. The Warriors were defeated in the postseason play-in game by Columbia.

Meanwhile the JV team finished second in the Gold Division during the regular season and won the JV title by beating Edwardsville North in a three-game finals series. Through seven playoff games, Roehr had nine goals and one assist. Four of those goals came in one memorable playoff game against O’Fallon in which he scored two short-handed goals on the same penalty kill.

Roehr hopes to be a vital part of the Warriors’ upward trajectory in the next two years. Already a dominant force in front of the net, he hopes to be just as important on the bench and in the locker room for the next two seasons.

“Being captain is certainly a goal for the next two years. It’s a role that I think I would do well in,” he said.

