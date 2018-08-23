GRANITE CITY SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 23, 2018

Aug. 9 question: Who scored 43 goals for the Granite City boys soccer team in 1994 to set the single-season record for the program?

Answer: As a senior on the 1994 Granite City boys soccer team, Shawn Petroski set the single-season record for goals for the program with 43. He went on to a short stint as a pro player after graduating from GCHS.

Congratulations to Aaron Reeves, who answered the question correctly.

This week's question: Which 1974 Granite City North grad won world championships in high diving in 1981 and '82?

Answer the question here

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter