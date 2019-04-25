Granite City Wrestler of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry George Kisor

In the world of varsity sports, goals represent a solid direction for both the body, the mind and the soul.

Such was the case for Granite City wrestler George Kisor. After gaining some varsity time as a sophomore and finishing with a losing record, he finished his junior season with a 17-11 mark and made a solid postseason run.

“I came in more committed and as a more aggressive wrestler,” Kisor said.

He finished his sophomore season with some inspirational dissatisfaction. Kisor went 7-11 in varsity competition as a sophomore.

“I was tired of not being that winning wrestler,” he said. “I wanted to be up on the podium.”

The junior said the last season taught him that he needed to be stronger if he wanted to make an impact as a varsity wrestler.

“I needed more conditioning and to push myself,” he said.

Kisor, who wrestled at 170 pounds toward the end of the season, started wrestling five years ago at the middle school level. He competed in junior varsity competition his freshman year and split time between JV and varsity as a sophomore.

He qualified for sectionals for the first time this year after going 0-2 at regionals last year. Kisor started training in the summer for the upcoming season, as he competed with Quest wrestling club.

“I learned a lot of freestyle and became more comfortable in going upper body with somebody,” he said.

The sectional qualifier defeated Belleville West’s Kavion Woods in the third-place match at the Class 3A Granite City Regional to qualify for sectionals. He put together a come-from-behind win. Kisor trailed 7-1 on points and then pinned Woods in the second period.

“I was comfortable wrestling him,” Kisor said. “I went upper body on him, and he was a lot stronger. He put me on my back in the first period and that put me down a lot. When I got on top, I just rode hard on top.”

Kisor said he managed the downside of the match by just fighting. After the win, he said he “was very happy to be a sectional qualifier.”

“I knew I had to go after it,” he said. “I was down by a lot.”

The junior was Granite City’s only sectional qualifier in the ‘18-19 season. Even if it was alone, Kisor knew he wanted to represent the Warriors.

“It’s always good to have a team behind you,” Kisor said. “However, I just had to go out there and wrestle hard.”

Youth defined Granite City last season. There were 26 freshmen and sophomores on the team. Struggle also defined the year with Granite City posting just six wins, the program’s first-ever losing season.

Kisor saw it as his role to be a leader to the younger kids.

“It’s an experience,” he said. “You want to show them the right way and how you want to be and not take them down the wrong path.”

Of course, the wrestler already has a plan for his senior year. This summer, he plans on competing in both the freestyle and Greco-Roman styles and doing lots of conditioning.

“In my senior year, I want to place at state,” Kisor said.

