Granite City Softball Player of the Year

photo by Bill Roseberry Khaly Bettorf

Khaly Bettorf played four years of varsity softball for Granite City High School.

The teams she played on didn’t have much success in terms of records, postseason or conference championships, but Bettorf recorded much in the way of individual accomplishments and memories.

“My junior year was my best, especially at the plate,” Bettorf said. “I also got to play with my best friend Morgan Tanksley, who graduated last year. I’ve met a lot of good friends that I want to keep, especially this year. I’ve become very close with a lot of the girls on the team.”

Bettorf, a pitcher, hit .421 this year and had 12 RBIs on a team that struggled to a 5-22 record. The Warriors’ season concluded with a 10-6 loss to Collinsville in the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinals. GCHS wins came against East Alton-Wood River, Althoff and a doubleheader sweep of Greenville and Cahokia.

“At the beginning of the season, I was hitting better,” she said. “Toward the middle of the season, I was hitting in the .500s, and I was very happy about that. Then I went into a slump. It brought my batting average down a bit. I tried to pull through for my team as much as I could.”

Bettorf said the slump was mentally tough.

“It’s so easy to get down on yourself,” Bettorf said. “I felt like I wasn’t playing up to my ability for my team. It was pretty tough, but I just tried to do my best and hope for a positive outcome. Sometimes I would have an RBI and sometimes I wouldn’t.”

The softball player had more than a slump to fight through this year. She stepped into the circle and pitched for the first time since she was 12 years old. Bettorf made the change because of Granite City’s lack of depth at the position.

“At the beginning of the season I went up to my coach and said, ‘I’ve pitched before and if you need me I can do it,’” she said. “I ended up being the starting pitcher throughout the whole season.”

Playing a new position brought a change in mentality.

“I wasn’t used to being involved in every single play,” she said. “But I think I became a better pitcher than I thought I would be. I developed different pitches and I didn’t think I was going to.”

The pitcher used mostly the fastball, screwball and changeup. Bettorf started playing varsity as a freshman. A versatile player, she played second base as a freshman, center field as a sophomore, and third base as a junior. Bettorf hit .304 with a home run and 14 RBIs as a freshman, hit .322 with 3 home runs and 17 RBIs as a sophomore, and she hit .337 with 2 home runs and 9 RBIs as a junior.

She earned all-Southwestern Conference honors as a sophomore and junior. Bettorf couldn’t make the all-conference team this year with Granite City becoming an independent school in ‘18-19.

