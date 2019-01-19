Grapplin’ Eagles

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Civic Memorial wrestling team poses with its third-place trophy at the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament on Dec. 15.

Caleb and Caine Tyus were freshman sensations for the Civic Memorial wrestling team a year ago, finishing with a combined 75 victories and 4 tournament championships and making appearances at the Class 2A individual state tournament at the University of Illinois.

But the twin brothers were upset that they left Champaign without all-state medals.

“It was fun being there,” Caine said. “We got to do a lot of team rituals and a whole bunch of stuff that only state qualifiers get to do. It would have been a lot better with a medal.”

Now sophomores, the Tyuses are picking up right where they left off from last season. After getting wins in a dual match against Roxana on Jan. 15, they have a combined 46 wins. Caleb is 26-2 with three tournament titles at 120 and Caine is 20-4 with four runner-up tournament finishes at 126.

“Most people have been saying we’ve been doing pretty good,” Caine said. “Most people look at us when they see the team, so it’s pretty good.”

The Tyuses are also helping CM enjoy a strong season this winter. The Eagles finished in the top six in three of their tournaments, including a second-place effort at the Civic Memorial Tournament on Dec. 1.

“We have a lot of holes,” Caleb said. “If we can fill them, that will be a lot better for us. Right now, we have to go out there and get pins to fill the holes.”

The Eagles had two of their wrestlers who recently suffered injuries. Dillon Dublo is out with a meniscus tear, while Peyton Bechtold — who has placed in the top five in four tournaments this season — has a hip injury.

“We’re a little banged up right now,” second-year CM coach Jeremy Christeson said. “We’re just trying to get healthy before we get into regionals, sectionals and state.”

CM returned most of its wrestlers from last year, including the Tyuses, Bechtold, Dublo, Hudson Brown and Brady Christeson. The Eagles have several freshmen, including Alex Miranda, Ben Skaggs and Colton Carlisle.

“We have some good incoming freshmen coming,” Jeremy Christeson said. “They’re still coming in waves, so that’s a good thing. We just keep on getting younger and younger. I think by the time these guys are all seniors, we should have a pretty locked-down lineup.”

Last year, Caine and Caleb Tyus became CM’s only state qualifiers after placing second and third, respectively, at the Lincoln Sectional.

“I wished we would have had more teammates there to join in the fun,” Caleb said.

The brothers each finished 1-2 at state. They won their first-round matches before losing the next two.

“It (the trip to state) was pretty impressive for my freshman year, but I didn’t get a place like I wanted,” Caleb said. “But I’m going to this year.”

Caine said he hopes his team will finish strong down the stretch. CM will compete in the Union County (Ky.) Duals on Jan. 19, has a quadrangular at Belleville West on Jan. 23 and will wrestle in the Mississippi Valley Conference Duals on Jan. 26.

“We just need more conditioning,” Caine said. “If we start working hard in practice, we can actually get stuff done, not get pinned anymore, get a whole bunch of bonus points for our team and represent our school very well.”

Facts on CM head coach Jeremy Christeson

Graduated from Civic Memorial in 1995

Placed sixth at 189 at the state tournament during his senior year

Worked as an assistant at Belleville West for eight years (2009-2017) before being hired as CM head coach in Sept. 2017

Joined the CM coaching staff after graduating from Lindenwood University and worked as an assistant under Steve Bradley for 12 years

