GYMNASTICS: Local team excels at Crossroad Classic

The Mid Illinois Gymnastics team is off to a roaring start in gymnastics season. Sammy Hentrich and Sevasti Binolis dominated at the Crossroad Classic in Normal, Ill. Level 7 Sammy Hentrich finished third AA with ac36.275 and a qualifying score for state. Sevasti Binolis finished first AA in the level 9 competition and also qualified for state. Caroline Cain finished ninth AA in the level 7 competition and also qualified for state. Ruby Pruitt placed fifth on the floor exercise and sixth on vault. These girls practice five to six days a week year round. The next meet will take place in January in St. Louis.

