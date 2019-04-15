GYMNASTICS: Mid Illinois gymnasts earn qualifying scores

All four gymnasts from Mid Illinois Gymnastics in Godfrey had excellent Illinois State Championship meets in DeKalb this past weekend and attained five state regional qualifying scores. To enter regionals for Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, a 34 all-around score or a 9.0 individual event score was needed. Level 8 winners were Sevasti Binolis, sixth AA (37.00), fifth on vault (9.2), and eighth on balance beam (9.25); Paige Mouser, fourth AA (36.85), first on vault (9.5), sixth on floor exercise (9.5), and seventh on beam (9.175); and Allison Jennings, 36.05 AA. Madison Honke qualified in FlrX (9.20) and vault (9.05). Five state regionals will be April 26-28 in Bourbonnais. Paige Mouser and Sevasti Binolis are part of the Illinois teams in their respective age groups competing against the other four state teams. The top seven all-around compete as state teams. Gymnasts include (from left) Madison Honke, Sevasti Binolis, Paige Mouser, and Allison Jennings.

