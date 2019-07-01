GYMNASTICS: Top ten trophies

Six Mid Illinois gymnasts placed in the trophy round June 17-22 at the USTA National Tumbling Championships in Charleston, W. Va. All received high placements in the medal rounds (flight awards) and received trophies for top ten placement. Winners were Caroline Cain, Tenth Sub Advanced, age 11-12; Sidney Ufert, Fourth Intermediate, age 11; Jaylee Evans, Fifth Intermediate, age 11; Sofia Moehn, Eighth Sub Novice, age 10; Ellie Enos, Eighth Sub Novice, age 11; and Kinsley Scott, Eighth Sub Novice, age 6. The competition was very challenging, with most of the level/age groups having 5 or 6 flights of 10. Pictured (from left) are Jaylee Evans, Ellie Enos, Sophia Moehn, Sidney Ufert, Kinsley Scott, Caroline Cain.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter