Hardware restored

× Expand Granite City residents Babe Champion, Shirley Valencia and Bob Galvan pose with the Granite City boys basketball team’s 1939 Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament championship trophy at the Lincoln Place Community Center in Granite City.

The 1939 Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament championship trophy won by the Granite City boys basketball team

Three months before winning its only state championship in program history, the Granite City boys basketball team had reason to celebrate on Dec. 30, 1939.

The Warriors captured the Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament title, going 4-0 in the 16-team tournament, including a victory over Salem in the championship game.

Eighty one years later, the tournament championship trophy is now in the display case at Granite City High School’s Memorial Gymnasium.

Granite City residents Babe Champion and Bob Galvan placed the 1939 Mount Vernon championship trophy in the trophy case in February. Shirley Valencia, another Granite City resident, refurbished it.

“I worked on it a couple of hours a day, so it took me about six hours to get it back (to normal),” Valencia said. “It was totally black from being tarnished. You couldn’t read the names of the people on the front. There was a lot of elbow grease there. My shoulder was sore for a couple of weeks from all of that rubbing on that crazy thing. But it turned out really good. It looks really pretty.”

Galvan had the trophy for two years before deciding to take the trophy to GCHS. He said he got the trophy from one of his former neighbors, Leland Ambuehl, who passed away in 2016. Ambuehl had it for years.

“How he got a hold of that trophy, he never explained that to me,” Galvan said. “I never asked him. He just gave it to me and said take care of it. I had it in my house for a couple of years and I thought, ‘This trophy doesn’t belong here. It belongs at the high school.’ That’s when I called Babe and we got things straightened out, and it’s at the high school now.”

The GCHS boys basketball team that won the Mount Vernon tournament in December 1939 included most of the players who helped the Warriors win the state championship in March 1940. Andy Phillip, who went on to turn in a successful basketball career with the University of Illinois and the NBA, was one of those players.

“Back in those days, you had a mid-year graduation, so some of the players who helped win that trophy graduated,” said Champion, who was a member of the 1948 GCHS baseball team that won a state title. “Then, some new ones came along and made up the 1940 state championship.”

Earl Konnemann, Waldo Grigoroff and Clarence Hoy were among the players on that Mount Vernon tournament championship team who graduated mid-season and didn’t play in the 1940 state championship squad.

Phillip, Andy Hagopian, George Gages, Evon Parsaghian, Dan Eftimoff, Everett Daniels and Ebbie Mueller were the other players who helped the Warriors come out on top in Mount Vernon.

Phillip and Parsaghian earned all-tournament honors. Parsaghian was the team’s leading scorer with 65 points. Phillip led the Warriors with 14 points in the victory over Salem in the championship game.

Granite City went on to beat Herrin in the state finals and finished 29-5.

Valencia, who runs the Helping Hands Clothes Closet at Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City, also cleaned the 1940 state championship trophy.

“The 1940 championship trophy was in the same kind of shape (as the 1939 trophy),” said Galvan, a 1971 GCHS graduate. “It was very tarnished. You couldn’t read the plate anymore. We took that up and got that to her.”

Valencia said she was chosen to clean the trophies because she and Galvan are longtime friends.

“It was quite an honor for them to choose me to clean it up,” she said. “It was a lot of work. But it’s something that I can give back to my community. It didn’t hurt me a bit. It made me a little sore for a few days, but that’s fine.” 3

Results at 1939 Mount Vernon tournament

First round — Mattoon, W, 45-39

Quarterfinals — Quincy, W, 41-17

Semifinals — West Frankfort, W, 45-22

Championship game — Salem, W, 32-29

