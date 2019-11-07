Hear them roar

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Jake Gregerson talks with the wrestlers on Oct. 30 at a session at the Lion’s Den Wrestling Academy in Granite City. Gregerson, a former Granite City High standout, is one of the instructors.

photo by Theo Tate Demi Barnes (top) and James Jackson work on a wrestling move.

Eight years ago, Jake Gregerson and Justin Valencia were valuable members of the Granite City wrestling team.

They combined for 84 victories in dual matches, competed at the Class 3A state tournament and helped the Warriors win their second straight regional championship in 2011.

This year, the duo is back together in Granite City. This time, they’re running a new youth wrestling club, the Lion’s Den Wrestling Academy, which debuted Oct. 1 at Tank’s Training Facility, 1908 State St.

“We’ve got a ton of community support right now, which I was a little worried about being a new program, but everybody has stepped up and showed up,” Gregerson said. “We’ve got people helping with fundraising and social media stuff, and our numbers are awesome.”

The new club is for wrestlers ages 4-18 and is split into two divisions — beginners and advanced. The beginners wrestle on Mondays and Wednesdays and the advanced sessions are from Mondays through Thursdays.

The club’s mission is to increase opportunities available to youths through wrestling and life lessons.

“Our rookie class has a lot of games and fun and having a good time,” Gregerson said. “Our advanced classes are a lot more serious. Eventually, the rookies will be mostly kids who are 4-8 years old and learning how to wrestle and all of the other guys will be in the advanced classes doing some serious wrestling.”

The Lion’s Den also invites girls to join. Demi Barnes, a 9-year-old from Frohardt Elementary, had never wrestled until she joined the club a month ago.

“I really like it,” Barnes said. “I want to be a famous WWE wrestler.”

So far, the club has about 50 wrestlers. Gregerson, a 2011 GCHS graduate, said the wrestlers are preparing for tournaments, which start in late November and early December.

“So right now, it’s about teaching these rookies how to wrestle,” he said. “So when they get to their first rookie tournament, they won’t have a horrible time and just get mangled and not want to wrestle anymore. We want to make sure they’re prepared so they can be safe and have a good time at that first tournament.”

The Lion’s Den Wrestling Academy is the second youth wrestling club in Granite City. The other is Granite City Wrestling Club.

Gregerson and Valencia — a 2012 GCHS graduate — came up with the idea of having a new wrestling club in May, when Gregerson returned to Granite City after living in Colorado for 4 years.

“I only coached wrestling up there (at Colorado),” Gregerson said. “We had a wrestling school there where all the athletes were wrestlers and they travel around the country every weekend. So after coming back home, Justin and I were talking and wanting to create some opportunities for kids around here and start something fresh and something new and something that’s a little more serious.”

Gregerson said he and Valencia had many duties to start the club, such as getting wrestling mats from Decatur, filling out paperwork, fundraising and marketing the club on social media.

“It was a ton of work, but all of the payoff comes here (at the club),” Gregerson said. “When you see the guys having a good time and loving wrestling, I know that in the future it will create some opportunities for these guys.”

Jake Gregerson

Wrestled at Granite City for two years after competing at Althoff Catholic his sophomore year and Montini Catholic his freshman year

A two-time regional champion at Granite City

Competed at state at 135 his senior year

Justin Valencia

Competed with the Granite City wrestling team all four years

A two-time state qualifier at 160

Shared captain duties with Chad Whitford and Josh Dowdy his senior year

