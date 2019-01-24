Heating up the ice

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Granite City’s Lawson Kimble attempts a slap shot against the Bethalto Eagles on Jan. 10 at Granite City Ice Rink.

After picking up a come-from-behind, 5-3 victory over the Alton Redbirds on Jan. 15 at East Alton Ice Arena, the Granite City hockey team celebrated by playing Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” in the locker room.

“They play a song every now and then,” said GCHS assistant coach Dany Greene, sitting in for head coach Darin Kimble, who also coaches the St. Louis Triple A Blues program. “They like that song for some reason.”

Life has been sweet for Granite City this winter. Heading into this week, the Warriors were 13-5-1 and have won nine games in a row. They clinched their second straight winning season with the victory over Alton.

“It feels amazing,” Granite City senior captain Pavol Hutchins said. “It’s my senior year. We all want to go out with a bang. Everybody’s putting in their work to make that happen.”

The Warriors also have clinched a spot for the MVCHA 2A playoffs. The top five teams in the 11-team league will compete in the 2A division, while the rest plays in 1A. The playoff schedule has yet to be announced.

Last year, Granite City competed in the 2A playoffs and got swept by Collinsville in a best-of-three game series. The Warriors finished 13-10-1, their first winning record since the 2011-12 season.

“It’s good because the last couple of seasons, we haven’t been so hot,” Hutchins said. “Coming out with a winning season is big. It shows that we’re coming back and we’re going to take back over this league.”

This year, the Warriors were 4-5-1 after a loss to Belleville on Dec. 4 before turning things around.

“They’re playing hard for each other,” Greene said. “Hopefully, it will go a long way in the playoffs. They’re starting to figure it out. They’re playing good on JV and figuring it out on varsity.”

Kimble, a former NHL player, is in his second stint as Granite City coach. He headed the program in the 2003-2004 season, when the Warriors went 25-0-1 and captured a MVCHA championship.

Granite City sophomore Mason Roehr credits Kimble for the team’s success this winter.

“He knows so much about hockey and he’s one of the best coaches in the league,” he said. “He’s knows everything and he’s a very good role model.”

The Warriors had plenty of contributors this season. Roehr is the team’s leading scorer with 23 goals and 10 assists. Granite City also has been getting strong efforts from Hutchins, Isiah Hensley, Drake Bettorf, Simon Maxfield, Bryce Norton, Hunter Parker, Lawson Kimble, Evan Veizer and Sam Wielgus, among others.

“We’ve just been playing hard, trying to play our game and keep battling it out,” Roehr said.

The Warriors have a combined 20 freshmen and sophomores on their team.

“It’s going to be a fun couple of years having them taking over the team,” Hutchins said. “Everybody on that list is all-star material.”

Roehr, Hensley, Maxfield and Parker will represent the Warriors at the MVCHA all-star game on Jan. 28 at East Alton Ice Arena.

“We have a very solid team and for us to have four all-stars, that’s great,” Roehr said. “I’m very thankful to be one of them.”

