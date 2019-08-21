Heavyweight championship at stake at Dynamo Pro event

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling will host an all-ages professional wrestling event Saturday, Aug. 31, sponsored by Slackers and Aries Screen Printing, at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5 each. Tickets for children younger than five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be on the line as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge defends against former two-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Mike Outlaw. At Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s “Summer Showdown” event, Adrian Surge had to withdraw from his championship match because of an injury. As a result, the winner of the three-way match would become the new number one contender. Upon winning the match, Mike Outlaw immediately went to Dynamo Pro wrestling management wanting his chance to become a three-time champion. A fighting champion, Adrian Surge welcomed the challenge and quickly signed the contract for this match-up. Will “Lights Out” Adrian Surge remain Dynamo Pro Wrestling? Will Mike Outlaw become only the second wrestler to win the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship on three occasions? The only way to find out is to attend August Heatwave at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium!

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard-hitting, fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat professional wrestling action.

