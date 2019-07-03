HOCKEY: Alton’s Mermis inks deal with Devils

Submitted photo Alton grad Dakota Mermis has inked a deal with the Arizona Coyotes. Mermis becomes the first Redbird product to sign on with an NHL franchise.

Dakota Mermis is headed to New Jersey.

The former Alton High standout hockey player inked a one-year deal with the Devils on Monday, after becoming an unrestricted NHL free agent. Mermis played in the Arizona Coyotes organization from 2015-19.

The 25-year-old, left-handed shooting defenseman has played in 10 NHL games, making his debut on November 2, 2017 against the Buffalo Sabres. He’s spent most of his time playing at Arizona’s AHL affiliates in Tucson and Springfield, Ariz. He has 10 goals and 58 assists for 68 points and 227 penalty minutes through 251 career regular-season AHL games.

Mermis was named captain of the Tucson Roadrunners in 2018-19 after being alternate captain during the ‘17-18 regular season.

He signed a two-way deal with New Jersey for the ‘19-20 campaign. It’s worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level. It has $250,000 guaranteed on the contract.

Mermis left AHS following his sophomore year to join the U.S. Hockey Developmental program. He attended high schools in Green Bay, Wis. and Ann Arbor, Mich.

After that, Mermis played with London and Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2012-15, winning league titles in 2013 and 2015.

Undrafted, he signed a 3-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on July 2, 2015.