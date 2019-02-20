HOCKEY: Eagles heat up the ice

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Bethalto hockey team gathers on the ice prior to the final game of the Class 1A MVCHA playoffs with Triad. The Eagles were swept 2-0 in the finals, but enjoyed a solid push to get there during a season they won't soon forget.

Senior goalie Dale Papp summed up the camaraderie of the Bethalto Eagles during the 2018-19 season and their love for the game of ice hockey appropriately.

“This has been fun,” Papp said. “There’s no better dang game in the world than hockey and there’s no better team than the Bethalto Eagles.”

The Eagles fell just short of the ultimate team goal, winning a MVCHA (Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association) championship, but it was their journey to get there that was impressive. Bethalto was swept 2-0 by the Triad Knights in the best-of-three 1A championship series, falling 7-5 in the deciding game two at the East Alton Ice Arena on Feb. 18.

For a team that finished the regular season 3-16-1 and drew a No. 4 seed entering the 1A playoffs, it wasn’t too shabby of a run. The Eagles swept East Alton-Wood River 2-0 in the opening round and then knocked off No. 1 seed Alton 2-0 in the semifinals. They finished 4-2 in the playoffs.

“The second game against Wood River really opened my eyes,” head coach Brayden Emerick said. “It showed me we really had a shot to beat Alton, the No. 1 seed. Alton is a really good team and it’s hard to come out against a team like that, but we went from a 12-9 game against Wood River to 8-2. I started to realize we could hold them and that’s the biggest thing. Our defense really got on a roll. It kind of backed off against Triad, but I’m really happy the way the defense stepped up.”

With only three defenseman on the roster, their efforts were huge in the postseason.

In the first game vs. Alton, Bethalto won 3-0. The Eagles then limited the Redbirds again with a 6-2 victory in the second game. That propelled Bethalto into the finals vs. Triad, the No. 2 seed.

“You’ve got to score to win, but you can’t win if you can’t stop them,” Emerick said. “You look all the way back to the second game with Wood River, the defense stepped up. Dale (Papp) played really well (in goal) and every since then they were on a roll, especially in the neutral zone, stopping attacks before they ever started.”

Scoring was obviously key and junior center Nolan Kahl was huge for the Eagles. Kahl finished the season with 53 goals, 18 assists and 71 total points. He exploded for 23 goals and 5 assists in the playoffs to help spark Bethalto. He missed the first game of the championship series due to a commitment with his club team, too.

Senior forward Clark Sasek set up quite a few of those goals on the season and said the duo’s friendship was key to their chemistry.

“We always hang out off the ice, we’re buddies,” Sasek said. “We’re together at least three days a week. He’s like my brother.”

Papp compared Kahl and Sasek to another hockey duo when describing them and their importance to the Eagles.

“Nolan and Clark are like (Brett) Hull and (Adam) Oates,” Papp said. “When Nolan comes here our team gets a little more confident. Then when Clark and Nolan come together it’s just magic, making plays in the offensive zone. I think Clark really loosens up and starts taking more shots and Nolan is just a heck of a hockey player and plays up in the higher leagues. When they score it just give me so much more confidence. When Nolan’s not here the offense kind of dies down. If it wasn’t for him we wouldn’t be here. I can goaltend and save all day, but if we don’t score any goals it’s a waste.”

It was that scoring that almost saved Bethalto’s season Feb. 18. Triad tallied three unanswered third-period goals to take a commanding 6-3 lead with 7:25 to play in the deciding final series game, but Kahl scored on an assist from Sasek at the 4:47 mark and again at 1:30 on a pass from Sam Buller to cut it to 6-5.

It wasn’t in the cards though, as the Knights scored an insurance goal with 5.3 seconds left to seal it.

“You have that adrenaline rush because it’s a close game and then once they strike again you just fall apart,” Kahl said.

The loss didn’t stop Emerick from commending his squad.

“There’s a lot of heart from this team and I’m really proud of everything we were able to accomplish,” he said.

BETHALTO SENIORS 2018-19

Dakota Klocke

Aric Connoyer

Dale Papp

Clark Sasek