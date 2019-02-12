HOCKEY: Eagles soar into MVCHA 1A finals

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Bethalto Eagles celebrate after beating Alton 6-2 on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena. The Eagles swept the Redbirds in the best-of-three MVCHA 1A semifinals to advance to the championship series. Bethalto meets Triad in the finals beginning Thursday.

The Bethalto ice hockey team has punched its ticket to the MVCHA 1A championship series.

The Eagles advanced after sweeping top-seeded Alton 2-0 in a best-of-three series. Bethalto beat the Redbirds 6-2 in game two on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena after blanking them 3-0 in game one on Feb. 7.

The Eagles advance to meet Triad, the No. 2 seed in the 1A playoffs, which finished its sweep of Edwardsville in the other semifinal series on Monday.

Bethalto’s Nolan Kahl has been the catalyst for the team’s success. The junior has 19 goals in 4 postseason games. He tallied 11 goals in a two-game sweep of East Alton-Wood River to open the playoffs and tacked on 8 more in the series sweep of Alton. Kahl scored 5 goals in Monday’s series clincher.

The Eagles and Triad meet in game one of the championship series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. Game two is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the East Alton Ice Arena with game three at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 19 in East Alton if necessary.

Bethalto finished the regular season at 3-16-1 and is now 4-0 in the postseason. Triad was 7-11-2 on the season and is 2-0 thus far in the playoffs.

Alton concluded its season 7-12-3 overall, after completing the regular season at 7-10-3 and securing the top-seed in the 1A playoff bracket.