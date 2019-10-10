HOCKEY: Lord Stanley’s Cup visits Alton

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Stanley Cup and former St. Louis Blues player Kelly Chase visited Fast Eddie's Bon Air on Wednesday night in front of a packed house.

A rumor circulated on social media Wednesday afternoon that the Stanley Cup was coming to Fast Eddie’s Bon Air in Alton; at approximately 10:30 p.m. that rumor became reality.

St. Louis Blues fans flocked to Fast Eddie’s on Wednesday night, jamming their beer garden to full capacity just to get a glimpse of Lord Stanley’s Cup. The Blues captured hockey’s biggest prize for the first time in franchise history in June and the flame is yet to extinguish on that celebration. NHL teams get to tour with the trophy after winning it and the stories of those exploits have become legendary.

Chants of “Let’s Go Blues!” could be heard from the capacity crowd throughout the night. Then a huge roar broke out about 10:25 p.m. as former Blues player Kelly Chase, among others, entered from the back of the beer garden, walking toward the main stage, escorting the Cup.

Chase addressed the crowd and thanked Fast Eddie’s proprietor, Eddie Sholar, Jr., followed by an embrace and then faces were able to work their way up to get a picture with hockey’s most cherished trophy.

The Blues were founded in 1967 as an expansion team in the National Hockey League. They advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of their first three seasons, ‘68-70, but were swept all three times. That marked the last time St. Louis would advance to the championship series until 2019, where it defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in the best-of-7 series. The Bruins had swept the Blues in their previous Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 1970.

The 2019-20 season has begun, with the Blues looking to repeat that success. They are 2-0-1 entering today.

Watch the video below of Chase addressing the frenzied crowd at Fast Eddie's on Wednesday.