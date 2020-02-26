HOCKEY: MVCHA champs!

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Granite City hockey team poses with the MVCHA 2A championship trophy on Tuesday at the East Alton Ice Arena. The Warriors swept Freeburg/Waterloo 2-0 in the best-of-3 series and finished the season at 25-1-2. It was the program's fifth MVCHA championship and first since 2011.

The Granite City Warriors set a major goal entering the 2019-20 season. On Tuesday they achieved it.

The Warriors defeated Freeburg/Waterloo 6-2 at East Alton Ice Arena to capture the MVCHA 2A championship. Granite City swept the Raging Bulldogs 2-0 in the best-of-3 title series. The Warriors won Game 1 by the score of 5-4 on Monday in East Alton.

It marked the 20th straight victory for GCHS, which finished the season at 25-1-2. The program also secured its fifth MVCHA crown all-time and first since 2011. Granite City also won MVCHA titles in 1998, 2001 and 2004. Freeburg/Waterloo closed its campaign at 23-6.

Current head coach Darin Kimble also guided the Warriors to the championship in ‘04. He returned to coach the program last season. Kimble admitted winning titles never gets old and he’s proud of this group.

“We started this journey and there are a bunch of kids here who are juniors,” Kimble said. “They won JV last year, so it was a goal of ours this year. I knew it was going to come down to Freeburg/Waterloo because we had a tough time with them last year. This was our coming out party so to speak. Everyone was wondering what these juniors were going to do. Now they’ve won the JV and now they’ve won the varsity so hats off to them.”

One of those juniors is Hunter Parker. The talented forward was involved in every scoring play on Tuesday, logging a goal and 5 assists. In Game 1 vs. Freeburg/Waterloo he had a goal and 3 assists, including the game winner in the third period.

“Oh my lord, this is great,” Parker said. “We haven’t been here since 2011. This is my first time here in my 3 years at Granite. It’s a lot of emotion. It’s really hard to explain.

“It feels great, but I wouldn’t have done it without my boys though. Give them a lot of credit. A lot of them are scoring when I give it to them, a lot of them are giving it back to me. It’s just crazy chemistry and I appreciate all the boys who helped us.”

After falling behind 1-0 following the first period in Game 2, it was Parker knotting the score up with 4:32 to in the second. He snuck in a wrist shot from the left side on a feed from Lawson Kimble. It opened it up for 2 more second-period goals, both from Mason Roehr.

Roehr muscled himself in front of the goal at 2:19 to pound in a rebound and mirrored that goal as time expired on the second, scoring on a rebound out of a scrum to make it 3-1. Parker and Drake Bettorf assisted on both scores.

“I was just crashing the net, got lucky and got a rebound right in front and it just happened to go in,” Roehr said.

The Raging Bulldogs got a goal at the 12:43 mark of the third to cut it to 3-2 and even hit the post twice in the period, but it wasn’t enough to dent the Warriors’ armor.

Granite City added goals from Bettorf, Simon Maxfield and Kimble in the third. Parker assisted on all of them.

Parker’s special night and championship series was just another day in the office according to his coach.

“That guy can stick handle in a phone booth,” Kimble said. “He’s phenomenal. He was the offensive leader on this team. If Hunter goes we go. Everyone fed off of Hunter.”

Roehr was just stoked Granite City could win for a community and school starved for hockey success.

“This is huge,” Roehr said. “You saw all of our fans here, they support us through everything, come to all of our games no matter what time it is at night. To win it in front of all of them, it means everything.”

Expect the Warriors back next season, too.

“I’ll say it right now, if everyone comes back and stays healthy then we’re a hard team to beat,” Kimble said. “You’ve got all these juniors coming back. We lose two seniors. It’s going to be a tough crew to beat.”