Hoops resurgence

When the buzzer sounded on a 33-23 win over Roxana Monday at Memorial Gymnasium in Wood River, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers secured another 10-win season.

That doesn’t sound like much, but the Oilers are 10-4 and were 16-13 last year, after not having more than 10 wins since a 13-13 campaign in 2005-06.

“Since Joe (Parmentier) has taken over they’ve done so well. They just execute well,” Shells head coach Brian Diskin said after Monday’s loss. “They understand mechanically what you’re supposed to be doing and where you’re supposed to be on the floor and anticipate things. They’ve got good length and have some athletic kids. They do a good job of limiting your ability to score.”

Parmentier said success comes from his EA-WR squad being like “family.” Monday’s win was the fourth straight for the Oilers, which went 3-0 in the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic to earn the championship there. They beat Waterloo 41-28 in the title tilt on Dec. 21.

“We play as a team; we lose as a team,” Parmentier said. “It’s a great family atmosphere. These girls are like my daughters. Even before I was a coach I was crazy Joe, just a crazy guy, and I’m just having fun coaching. They’re amazing what they pick up in a short amount of time, and they deserve all the credit because they’re the ones that put the time in and show the work ethic.”

Aubrey Robinson was named MVP of the Candy Cane Classic for her performance. Winning as a team and getting that individual honor were huge for Robinson.

“That really surprised me and gave me a ton of confidence personally,” she said of the MVP accolades. “Just the fact that we played Columbia that we hadn’t beaten in so long and we played so well in that tournament, it gave us confidence we didn’t have before that.”

Robinson leads a senior class that has been integral to the recent success. Other seniors include LeighAnn Nottke, Taylor Parmentier, Kayla Brantley and Samantha Shimchick. They drive the team unity for the Oilers.

“The seniors really step up and get along with the underclassmen well,” Nottke said. “We’re nice to them and help them learn the game. We’ve all been playing for a while, so when we came together in school it wasn’t that hard to get along because we’ve all been friends. Those relationships make it easier to get along and play together.”

With a couple tough games coming up on the docket, Parmentier just wants his team to relax and enjoy the moment. The Oilers go to Raymond Lincolnwood at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but then travel to Father McGivney (14-3) on Jan. 13 and play host to Carlinville (15-2) on Jan. 15.

“For me it’s just relax, have fun with the kids and let them enjoy this, because anymore you’ve just got to lay back a little bit and have some fun and not put too much pressure on these kids,” Parmentier said.

For a program that hasn’t won a regional since 2003, the players are setting standards and putting on a little self-imposed pressure.

“We want to win 20 games and win a regional for our senior year,” Nottke said.

2019-20 EA-WR girls basketball roster

1 LeighAnn Nottke G SR 5-2

2 Reagan McGibany G SO 5-2

3 Karli Withers G JR 5-7

12 Mallory Martin G JR 5-5

15 Taylor Parmentier F SR 5-9

20 Kayla Brantley F SR 5-5

21 Adrianna Ulrich G SO 5-6

23 Samantha Shimchick G SR 5-4

25 Hannah Allen F JR 5-9

42 Tahani Franklin F SO 5-3

44 Aubrey Robinson F SR 5-10

