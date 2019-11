Answer the question here

The answer to last week's sports trivia question is the Miami Dolphins. Elmer Hickman, a 1995 Alton grad, went on to play football at the University of Illinois and then on the practice squad of the Dolphins after signing a rookie free agent contract. He never appeared in an NFL game.

Last week's winner was Greg Caffey. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter