IBCA hall of fame banquet postponed

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame banquet scheduled for May 2 at Illinois State University in Normal has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IBCA officials said the event will likely be rescheduled later this fall.

Bob Stegemeier of Granite City and Charlie "Dink" Black of Alton are among the area representatives inducted into this year's IBCA Hall of Fame.

Stegemeier earned the hall of fame honor after working for 34 years as one of the workers in the scorer's table at SIUE basketball games. He is part of the Friends of Basketball group, which includes people who have made contributions to basketball in Illinois.

Black was a member of the first Alton High boys basketball team in 1919 that qualified for the state tournament. He went on to play college ball at Kansas, where he was a two-time All-America player and the Helms Foundation National Player of the Year in 1924. Later, he was head basketball coach at Nebraska.