IBCA Hall of Fame Museum chairman to discuss updated plans

Bruce Firchau, chairman for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Museum, will conduct a meeting on Monday, Feb. 25, at The LakeHouse in Maryville to discuss plans for the proposed IBCA Hall of Fame building.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the meeting will start at 3:30. Firchau will address concerns and answer questions about the projected museum.

Food will be available for purchase after the meeting. The LakeHouse is at 2822 N. Center St. at Buffalo Park, off Illinois 159 in Maryville. For more information about the meeting, contact Rich Essington at (618) 973-3095, Ray Wesley at (618) 920-1700 or Steve Porter at (618) 656-4606.

