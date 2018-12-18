ICE HOCKEY: Alumni showdown

× Expand File photo Riley Brown is one of 54 former Granite City players who will be competing in the Granite City 40th Anniversary Alumni Hockey Game on Saturday at Granite City Ice Rink.

The Granite City Warriors hockey program will have its 40th anniversary alumni game at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Granite City Ice Rink.

A total of 54 former Garnite City hockey players will compete in the contest. Admission is $5 and proceeds will go to the Backstoppers and the Granite City Shop With A Cop program.

The GCHS hockey program raised $1,600 in last year's alumni game.

Here's a list of Granite City players who are planning to compete in the alumni game:

Tim Phelps (1982)

Chris Hinterser (1982)

Todd Hinterser (1987)

Todd Bennett (1990)

Nathan Weaver (1992)

Anthony Evans (1997)

Bobby Pritchard (1998)

David Svezia (2000)

Bobby Meszaros (2000)

Robert Gerber (2002)

Kyle Anthony Schreiber (2002)

Nate Nesbit (2003)

Jacob Greene (2003)

Ryan Thomas (2004)

Sean Przygoda (2004)

Bo Ficker (2005)

Chad Steinmeyer (2005)

Michael Costillo (2005)

Mike Basarich (2005)

Matt Kuberski (2006)

Ryan Pritchard (2006)

Dany Greene (2007)

Kyle Watson (2007)

Adam Jenkins (2008)

Andy Burton (2008)

Brent Lyons (2008)

Justin Arakaki (2008)

Nick Costillo (2008)

Jacob Keller (2009)

Gerry Scaturro (2009)

Jonathon Slecka (2009)

Kenny Sabol (2009)

Stephen Gould (2009)

Alex Thomas (2010)

Danny Hutchins (2010)

Joe Bowler (2010)

Kyle Hinterser (2010)

Brendan Whitt (2011)

Ryan Vice (2011)

Ethan Carpenter (2011)

Ryan Johnston (2011)

Nick Sabol (2012)

Brant Takmajian (2012)

Cody Rivenbergh (2012)

Matt Burton (2012)

Ryan Tinsley (2012)

Clint Steinmeyer (2013)

Ian Veizer (2013)

Jacob Sparks (2014)

Jesse Slecka (2014)

Ryan Bruce (2015)

Jon Ozanich (2015)

Riley Brown (2017)

Jacob Roderick (2018)