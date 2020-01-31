ICE HOCKEY: February frenzy

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City Warriors celebrate after scoring a goal against Alton on Jan. 27. They earned the No. 1 seed in the 2A bracket of the MVCHA playoffs and will play either Vianney or Collinsville in the semifinals on Feb. 17.

After finishing first place in the MVCHA regular season standings, the Granite City Warriors are setting their sights on winning their first league championship since 2011.

The Warriors are the No. 1 seed in the 2A playoff bracket and will play either third-seeded Vianney or sixth-seeded Collinsville in the semifinals, which starts on Feb. 17 at Granite City Ice Rink. Vianney and Collinsville will square off in a best of three, first-round series that will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Three other AdVantage-area teams -- Alton, Bethalto and East Alton-Wood River -- are in the 1A bracket.

Alton is the No. 2 seed and will play seventh-seeded EA-WR in a first-round series that start on Feb. 10 at East Alton Ice Arena.

Bethalto, the No. 6 seed, will play third-seeded Triad in a first-round series that start at 7 p.m. Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink. It's a rematch of last year's 1A championship series, which was won by Triad.

The winners of both series will square off in the semifinals that start on Feb. 17 at East Alton Ice Arena.

Playoff seedings and pairings of the MVCHA playoffs were announced on Friday. The top six teams advanced to the 2A bracket. Teams that finished seventh through 13th compete in the 1A bracket.

The Warriors ended their regular season at 21-1-2 with 44 points after beating Belleville 5-0 on Thursday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex. Granite City won its first MVCHA regular season title since 2012.

After fighting with Freeburg/Waterloo and Vianney for first place in the 13-team standings for most of the season, the Warriors took over sole possession of first on Monday following a 6-0 win over Alton.

Granite City has won its last 16 games and hasn't lost since Nov. 14. The squad also hasn't allowed a goal in the last four games.

Freeburg/Waterloo finished second at 21-3 and 42 points. Vianney, which played in its first year in the league, was in third at 19-3-2.

After losing 5-1 to Freeburg/Waterloo on Thursday, Alton finished eighth with a 7-13-4 mark and 18 points, one point behind O'Fallon for the top seed in 1A. The Redbirds tied their win total from last year

Bethalto finished 12th with a 2-20-2 mark and six points. The Eagles defeated Highland twice for their only wins of the season.

EA-WR placed 13th at 2-21-1. After losing their first 19 games, the Oilers got back-to-back wins over Bethalto. They ended their regular season with a 2-2 with Edwardsville on Thursday.

2020 MVCHA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

2A

First round

Vianney vs. Collinsville

Game 1: Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Game 2: Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Game 3: Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Belleville vs. Columbia

Game 1: Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Game 2: Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Game 3: Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Semifinals

Granite City vs. Vianney/Collinsville winner

Game 1: Feb. 17 at 8:55 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Game 2: Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 3: Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Freeburg/Waterloo vs. Belleville/Columbia winner

Game 1: Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Game 2: Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Game 3: Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Championship series

Game 1: Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 2: Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 3: Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

1A

First round

Edwardsville vs. Highland

Game 1: Feb. 6 at 8:45 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 2: Feb. 10 at 8:55 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Game 3: Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Triad vs. Bethalto

Game 1: Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Game 2: Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 3: Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Alton vs. East Alton-Wood River

Game 1: Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 2: Feb. 11 at 8:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 3: Feb. 13 at 8:45 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Semifinals

O’Fallon vs. Edwardsville/Highland winner

Game 1: Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 2: Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Game 3: Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Alton/EA-WR winner vs. Bethalto/Triad winner

Game 1: Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 2: Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink

Game 3: Feb. 20 at 8:45 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Championship series

Game 1: Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena

Game 2: Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex

Game 3: Feb. 27 at 8:45 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena