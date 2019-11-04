ICE HOCKEY: It's time to drop the puck

Four AdVantage-area hockey teams are back for another season in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.

The Alton Redbirds, Bethalto Eagles, East Alton-Wood River Oilers and Granite City Warriors are part of the 13-team league that starts its 2019-2020 season tonight.

Alton, EA-WR and Granite City begin their seasons tonight, while Bethalto will kick off its season on Tuesday.

The Oilers and Redbirds will play their season openers at East Alton Ice Arena. EA-WR plays O'Fallon at 7:30 p.m. and Alton takes on Belleville on 9 p.m.

Granite City will travel across the river to play the Vianney Golden Griffins at 8:40 p.m. at Affton Ice Rink. Vianney is a new entry in the MVCHA and is the only Missouri team in the league.

Bethalto will play Highland at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Out of the four area teams, only Granite City finished with a winning record last year. The Warriors were 13-7-1, their second straight winning season.

The Eagles finished 7-18-1, but turned in a strong postseason that included a trip to the 1A championship series. Bethalto swept EA-WR in the first round and Alton in the semifinals before getting swept by Triad in the championship series.

Alton was 7-12-3 in the 2018-19 season. The Redbirds earned the No. 1 seed in the 1A playoff bracket before losing to Bethalto.

EA-WR finished 2-19-1 a year ago.

Other games tonight include Freeburg/Waterloo vs. Triad at 7:30 p.m. and Edwardsville vs. Columbia at 8:55 p.m., both contests are at the Granite City Ice Rink.