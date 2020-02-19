ICE HOCKEY: Movin' on

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City Warriors celebrate after beating the Belleville Thunder 8-2 in the second game of the best of three MVCHA 2A semifinals on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena. The Warriors advance to the 2A finals next week.

The Granite City Warriors are two wins away from another Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association championship.

The Warriors advanced to the MVCHA 2A Finals after completing the two-game sweep over the Belleville Thunder in a semifinal series on Tuesday. Granite City beat Belleville 8-2 in game two at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors advance to play either the Freeburg/Waterloo Ragin' Bulldogs or the Collinsville Kahoks in a best of three 2A finals, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Monday at East Alton Ice Arena. Game two is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton. If necessary, the third and final game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon.

Freeburg/Waterloo and Collinsville are tied at 1-1 in the other MVCHA 2A semifinals and will play the third and deciding game at 7:30 p.m. at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

The Warriors will be making their first trip to the MVCHA championship series since 2011, when they won their fourth league title. They also won championships in 1998, 2001 and 2004.

Granite City and improved to 23-1-2 and has won 18 games in a row. The squad hasn't lost a game since Nov. 14, when it fell 4-2 to Freeburg/Waterloo in O'Fallon.

The Warriors won the regular season championship, earning them the top seed in the 2A bracket. They hadn't played for 18 days before knocking off Belleville 6-1 in game one of the 2A semifinals on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Game two was tied at 2-2 before Granite City scored six unanswered goals to pull off the victory and clinch a berth to the 2A finals.

Hunter Parker scored four goals in game two and six in the series and Mason Roehr finished with two goals in each game for the Warriors, who defeated the Thunder the fourth time in as many meetings on Tuesday.