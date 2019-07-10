ICE HOCKEY: Oilers organize drive to save team

When the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association was formed in the 1990s, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers became one of the original teams.

Now, new team board president Jeni Timmins is trying to help save the program from disbanding.

The team has scheduled a fundraising event called "Skate With The Oilers" at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at East Alton Ice Arena for any student from the East Alton-Wood River and Roxana school districts who are interested in playing for the Oilers for the 2019-2020 season.

"That's the cool thing about hockey," Timmins said. "It's for everybody. We just want them to come out, get on the ice and see if they like it. We hope it's not the last time they will get on the ice."

The last time the Oilers were on the ice was on Feb. 4, when their season ended following an 8-2 loss to the Bethalto Eagles in game two of a best of three MVCHA 1A first-round series at East Alton Ice Arena.

Timmins, an English teacher at EA-WR, said she first became aware of the Oilers' future after a student approached her one day at school.

"He said, 'We're not going to have a team next year, Mrs. Timmins,'" she said. "I said, 'What's going on?' He told me, 'I heard that we're not going to have it. We don't have enough money. We don't have enough players.' I came home and told my husband."

Timmins said the program called a meeting with parents to come up with ideas of saving the Oilers from dropping out of the league.

"We have a pretty good turnout at that meeting of some parents and some kids," she said. "We had a kid who is in his senior year and he's looking at not playing hockey in his senior year. As a teacher who knows those kids, I don't want to see that happen from that perspective."

Timmins said Sunday's event will include an open skate that will last about an hour.

"We want to see who's interested coming up and who we might be able to get whom don't know a whole lot about hockey," she said. "The kids don't have to have played hockey before. They don't have to have skated before. We're willing to start from scratch just to keep this team going."

In recent years, numerous teams had to either drop out of the MVCHA or combine with others because of dwindling numbers. Currently, there are 11 teams in the league.

Timmins hopes that number doesn't drop to 10.

"A lot of times when something goes away, it's really hard to get it back," she said. "I've seen that at the high school when things have to be cut, sometimes it's hard to get those programs going again and getting the interest again. Once kids stop playing and people stop hearing about it, it becomes a little more challenging to get it going again. We don't want to stop."

Timmins became the Oilers' team board president on July 4.

"Since I'm a teacher at the high school, they thought it might be good for somebody who has access to the kids," she said.

Timmins has two sons, 10-year-old Owen and 6-year-old Elliott, who play hockey. She hopes the Oilers will stay in the league so both of her sons will get an opportunity to play for them someday.

"You hate to see it go and there were a lot of teams that had to combine because of numbers," the team board president said. "We just want to make sure that we're still around and we're still in the presence in the MVCHA."

For more information, contact Timmins at jtimmins@eawr.org or East Alton Ice Arena manager Larry Thatcher at icehky5@charter.net.