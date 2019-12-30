ICE HOCKEY: Popping the fireworks

× Expand Submitted photo The Granite City Warriors hockey team poses with its High School Hockey New Year Challenge championship trophy on Sunday. The Warriors beat Fox of Arnold, Mo., 6-0 in the title game at McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon.

Just three days before the New Year, the Granite City Warriors hockey team celebrated a tournament championship on Sunday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon.

The Warriors won the first annual High School Hockey New Year Challenge after beating the Fox Warriors 6-0 in the championship game. Granite City and Fox competed in a six-team tournament that included Collinsville, Freeburg/Waterloo, O'Fallon and the Evansville (Ind.) Thunder.

The Granite City Warriors beat Freeburg/Waterloo 4-2 and Collinsville 4-1 in their first two games to advance to the championship game against Fox, which is from Arnold, Mo.

Hunter Parker and Mason Roehr each scored four goals in the tournament to lead Granite City, which improved to 14-1-2 overall and 11-1-2 in MVCHA play. Roehr had a two-goal game against Freeburg/Waterloo and Parker scored two goals against Fox.

The Warriors are back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Granite City Ice Rink, when they take on Freeburg/Waterloo in a key MVCHA matchup. Freeburg/Waterloo is tied for first with Vianney in the standings with 26 points, while Granite City is in third with 24 points. Freeburg/Waterloo handed the Warriors their only loss on Nov. 14.