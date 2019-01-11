ICE HOCKEY: Reach for the stars

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association all-star game is scheduled to be played on Jan. 28 at East Alton Ice Arena and a total of 11 area players in the contest.

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Simon Maxfield is one of four Granite City players who were selected to play in the MVCHA varsity all-star game on Jan. 28 at East Alton Ice Arena.

Jacob Eppel, Connor Neely and Caleb Vitali of Alton, Nolan Kahl, Clark Sasek and Matthew Winter of Bethalto, Kaleb Harrop of East Alton-Wood River and Isiah Hensley, Simon Maxfield, Mason Roehr and Hunter Parker of Granite City were selected to play in the contest, which is divided into two teams -- blue and red.

Harrop will play for the blue team, which also includes players from Collinsville, Columbia, Triad and Edwardsville. The other 10 area players will be members of the red team, which also includes players from Freeburg/Waterloo, Belleville and Highland.

There are 23 players on each team.

The MVCHA also will have a junior varsity all-star game on Feb. 29 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon. The area representatives include: Cayden Barton, Tristen Seymore, Drayven Norton and Foster Wiseman of Alton; James Kahre, Jr., Joseph Vassos, Issac Lewis and Sam Edwards of EA-WR; Anthony Casalino and Sam Buller of Bethalto and Nathan Niles-Smith, Cam Kromray, Bryce Norton, Evan Veizer, Sam Wielgus and Michael Atkins of Granite City.