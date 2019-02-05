ICE HOCKEY: Redbirds, Eagles set for 1A semifinals

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial players celebrate after the Eagles swept East Alton-Wood River in a two-game MVCHA 1A first-round series on Monday.

Two Riverbend teams remain alive for a 1A championship in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.

The Bethalto Eagles advanced to the 1A semifinals against the Triad Knights after completing the two-game sweep over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in a first-round series on Monday, while the Alton Redbirds have received a first-round bye and will play the Edwardsville Tigers in the other 1A semifinal series.

Alton (7-10-3), the top seed in 1A, will play Edwardsville in game one at 7 p.m. Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink. Edwardsville swept Highland in two games in the other first-round series on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Game two is scheduled for Feb. 11 at East Alton Ice Arena and game three, if necessary, will be played at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 12 at East Alton.

Bethalto (5-16-1) and Triad will start their semifinal series at 9 p.m. Thursday at McKendree Metro Rec Plex. Triad, the No. 2 seed in 1A, also had a first-round bye.

Game two will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Granite City Ice Rink. The third game, if necessary, will be played at Feb. 12 at East Alton.

The 1A championship series is scheduled for Feb. 14, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, all will be played at East Alton.