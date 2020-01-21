ICE HOCKEY: Shining stars

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City junior Hunter Parker was selected to play in the MVCHA all-star game for the second year in a row.

Eight players from the AdVantage area have been selected to play in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association all-star game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O'Fallon.

Aiden Elliott and Caleb Vitali of Alton, Nolan Kahl of Bethalto, Isaac Lewis of East Alton-Wood River and Lawson Kimble, Simon Maxfield, Hunter Parker and Mason Roehr of Granite City will represent the area at the all-star event.

Kahl, a senior, will be making his fourth trip to the all-star game. He's currently Bethalto's leading scorer at 12 goals and has 136 in his career.

Vitali, a senior goaltender for the Redbirds, earned his third straight all-star selection. He has five victories with 477 saves this season.

Lewis, also a senior, also will be playing in the all-star game for the third time. He played in his freshman and sophomore seasons, but wasn't selected in his junior year. This year, Lewis has five goals for the Oilers.

Roehr, a junior, will be making his third all-star game appearance. He has 23 goals this year and 69 for his career.

Parker and Maxfield, both juniors, will play in the all-star game for the second straight year. Parker is the Warriors' leading scorer at 35 goals and 40 assists and Maxfield, a defenseman, has eight goals and 10 assists.

Kimble and Elliott will be making their first all-star game appearances. Kimble, a sophomore and the son of Granite City coach Darin Kimble, has nine goals and 16 assists. Elliott, who has eight goals and six assists for Alton, is the only freshman who will be competing in the all-star game.

The all-star contest is divided into two teams -- blue and red. Vitali, Elliott, Roehr, Parker, Maxfield, Kimble and Lewis will play for the red team, while Kahl will suit up for the blue squad.

The area will have 13 players in the MVCHA junior varsity all-star game on Feb. 3 at East Alton Ice Arena. They are Cayden Barton and Daniel Stahl of Alton, Brock Barrows, Sam Buller and Derain Chester of Bethalto, Sam Edwards and Drake Scroggins of EA-WR and Drake Bettorf, Mitchell Boyles, Brady Charbonnier, Chase Hartman, Bobby Scott and Evan Veizer of Granite City.