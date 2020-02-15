ICE HOCKEY: Skating to the semifinals

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Caleb Vitali and the Alton Redbirds will start their MVCHA 1A semifinal series against Triad on Monday.

The Granite City Warriors and the Alton Redbirds will start their MVCHA semifinal play on Monday.

The Warriors take on Belleville at 8:55 p.m. in the first game of the best of three 2A semifinals at Granite City Ice Rink, while the Redbirds will play the Triad Knights at 7:30 p.m. in the opening game of the best of three 1A semifinals at East Alton Ice Arena.

Granite City and Alton are the only AdVantage area teams in MVCHA semifinal action. Freeburg/Waterloo takes on Collinsville in the other 2A semifinal series and O'Fallon and Edwardsville are playing in a 1A semifinal series.

Both the 2A and 1A finals will start on Feb. 24 at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors will be back on the ice after an 18-day break. They haven't played a game since Jan. 30, when they beat Belleville 5-0 in their regular season finale at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Granite City is the top seed in the six-team 2A bracket and will take a 21-1-2 record into its series with fourth-seeded Belleville, which swept Columbia in a first-round series last week and has a 20-4-2 record.

The Warriors have won 16 games in a row. They beat Belleville twice during the regular season.

Alton advanced to the semifinals by completing a two-game sweep over East Alton-Wood River in a first-round series last week. The Redbirds, the No. 2 seed, will take a 9-13-4 record into their series with defending 1A champion and third-seeded Triad, which swept Bethalto in a first-round series last week.

Alton played Triad twice during the regular season. The two teams finished in a 4-4 tie on Dec. 16 and the Redbirds won the next meeting, 5-3, on Jan. 9.