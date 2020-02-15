ICE HOCKEY: Skating to the semifinals

The Granite City Warriors and the Alton Redbirds will start their MVCHA semifinal play on Monday.

The Warriors take on Belleville at 8:55 p.m. in the first game of the best of three 2A semifinals at Granite City Ice Rink, while the Redbirds will play the Triad Knights at 7:30 p.m. in the opening game of the best of three 1A semifinals at East Alton Ice Arena.

Granite City and Alton are the only AdVantage area teams in MVCHA semifinal action. Freeburg/Waterloo takes on Collinsville in the other 2A semifinal series and O'Fallon and Edwardsville are playing in a 1A semifinal series.

Both the 2A and 1A finals will start on Feb. 24 at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Warriors will be back on the ice after an 18-day break. They haven't played a game since Jan. 30, when they beat Belleville 5-0 in their regular season finale at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Granite City is the top seed in the six-team 2A bracket and will take a 21-1-2 record into its series with fourth-seeded Belleville, which swept Columbia in a first-round series last week and has a 20-4-2 record.

The Warriors have won 16 games in a row. They beat Belleville twice during the regular season.

Alton advanced to the semifinals by completing a two-game sweep over East Alton-Wood River in a first-round series last week. The Redbirds, the No. 2 seed, will take a 9-13-4 record into their series with defending 1A champion and third-seeded Triad, which swept Bethalto in a first-round series last week.

Alton played Triad twice during the regular season. The two teams finished in a 4-4 tie on Dec. 16 and the Redbirds won the next meeting, 5-3, on Jan. 9.