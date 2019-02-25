ICE HOCKEY: The golden boys

× Expand Submitted photo The Granite City Warriors junior varsity hockey team poses with its MVCHA gold division title on Sunday after beating Edwardsville North in the third and deciding game of the championship series.

The Granite City Warriors junior varsity hockey team skated to a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association championship in the gold division on Sunday, knocking off the Edwardsville North Tigers 5-4 in the third game of the best of three championship series at McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

Granite City won the series 2 games to 1. The Warriors won 4-3 in the first game on Feb. 17 at the Metro Rec Plex and lost 6-4 in the second game on Saturday at East Alton Ice Arena. Granite City finished its season at 23-3, including a 6-1 mark in the playoffs.

The Warriors started their season by winning their first 14 games and finished one point behind Edwardsville North in the regular season standings.

The squad had contributions from numerous players such as Michael Atkins, Drake Bettorf, Mitchell Boyles, Brady Charbonnier, Chase Hartman, Cameron Kromray, Nathan Niles-Smith, Bryce Norton, Mason Roehr, Luke Stepanek, Evan Veizer and Sam Wielgus. The team scored over 180 goals during the season.